The WNBA's surprise contender may have been obvious all along

The city of Los Angeles is often associated with star power and bright lights. Despite having a veteran-heavy rotation, the Los Angeles Sparks began this season in the shadows on the WNBA by losing 11 of their first 15 games. After several roster moves and Cameron Brink returning from an ACL injury that cut her rookie season short, the Sparks have now won 8 out of the last 10 games and find themselves just one spot back of a playoff berth.

The Sparks' season has been bewildering for most fans. The starting lineup includes three players who have championship experience (Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens). Rickea Jackson is one of the best young talents mixing size and athleticism, and as a unit, the Sparks have the size and length to rival other teams in the WNBA. The inconsistencies on the floor did not match the expectations set for this team prior to the start of the season.

The play of Hamby and Jackson has been the catalyst for this mid-season turnaround. In the month of July, Hamby averaged 19 points per game and 8 rebounds, while Rickea Jackson averaged 15 points per game and 3 rebounds. A big change from an early season output where the offense was solely centered around the scoring of Kelsey Plum.

Sparks are the hottest team in the WNBA

Cameron Brink recently returned to the Sparks providing an instant upgrade to the second group. Slowly working her way back into the groove of play, Brink has given quality minutes, averaging 7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in just 14 minutes per contest. Providing a defensive prowess and stretching the floor shooting with 46 percent from three, her presence alone has given this team a key contributor from a reserve role.

Currently one game out of a playoff spot, the Sparks seem primed to not only make the playoffs but also be a dark horse contender for the title. In the last ten games, the Sparks have defeated the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever, who are all current playoff teams with expectations of making a run for a championship in their own right.

The Sparks are gelling at the right point in the season. The final stretch of their schedule is filled with tough matchups; facing the Liberty again, the Atlanta Dream twice and also the Phoenix Mercury two more times. But this team has shown resilience through the course of this season. No one should be surprised if we see the Sparks fighting for a ring when the playoffs roll around.