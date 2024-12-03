The worst Brock Purdy takes are out in the wild again as 49ers extension looms
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers made a cross-country trip to face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., but they never stood a chance.
The crazed fans in Buffalo helped the team clear heaps of snow off the field in preparation for the primetime game. On Sunday night, they created a raucous environment that fueled the Bills to a 35-10 victory at Highmark Stadium.
The Niners were never able to establish a rhythm in the heavy snowfall, and Buffalo took control of the game early. San Francisco found early success with star running back Christian McCaffrey before he went down with a season-ending PCL injury. San Francisco was already missing five starters against Buffalo, and the injury-riddled roster couldn’t find its footing in McCaffrey’s absence.
Brock Purdy completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 94 yards and zero touchdowns, marking just the first time he has failed to reach 100 passing yards in his career. The poor performance was enough to bring out the critics.
Brock Purdy faces unfair criticism for 49ers’ shortcomings
Chase Senior of Chat Sports took to social media to criticize Purdy’s performance, claiming that there was a “pretty clear difference” in “raw ability” between Purdy and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
“I’d consider having Purdy play on an expiring contract next year,” Senior wrote.
Purdy has been battling through a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the team’s last game. The harsh weather conditions in Buffalo certainly didn’t help matters. Even when he’s healthy, Purdy doesn’t have the same arm talent as Allen — but neither did Tom Brady, Joe Montana, or Peyton Manning.
Fans and analysts alike are often enchanted by highlight-reel plays from dual-threat quarterbacks with big arms. Those traits might be captivating to watch, but plenty of athletic quarterbacks with big arms have failed to become great quarterbacks.
The fundamental traits that separate great quarterbacks from great athletes haven’t changed. In the huddle, quarterbacks have to be convincing leaders that teammates can believe in. Before the snap, quarterbacks must be able to check the alignments, read the defense, make audibles and adjust protection schemes. After the snap, they must be able to process the field, navigate the pocket, locate an open target and make an accurate throw in rhythm and on time.
In his three years as a starter, Purdy has flashed brilliance in all of those areas — far more than Allen did through his first three seasons.
Purdy has led San Francisco to a 22-10 record in 32 regular season starts. In his first two seasons at the helm, the 49ers finished as the NFC's No. 1 seed and made consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances. Purdy's postseason performances have been equally impressive. His 4-2 postseason record is stained only by an overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII and an NFC Championship Game in which he suffered an early injury.
Those statistics are certainly deserving of a monster contract — especially considering how much was paid out to struggling first-round picks like Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.
The 2024 season hasn’t gone as hoped, but it’s unfair to pin the blame on Purdy. The Niners built a top-heavy roster that is outfitted with All-Pro talent at nearly every position on the field, but injuries have tested the team’s depth throughout their star-crossed campaign.
McCaffrey and breakout running back Jordan Mason were both placed on injured reserve after the loss to Buffalo. San Francisco’s injured reserve list already contained running back Elijah Mitchell, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, guard Jon Feliciano, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive end Drake Jackson, linebackers Curtis Robinson and Dre Greenlaw, and safety Talanoa Hufanga, among others. Star players like Purdy, left tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa have also missed time this season.