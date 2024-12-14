The Yankees biggest bullpen problem was just solved by adding Devin Williams
Luke Weaver saved the New York Yankees' bullpen when Clay Holmes failed to maintain his place as the team's closer in 2024. One thing Weaver could not do is strike out hitters at a hefty clip when the game was on the line. That's a big reason why Brian Cashman pulled the trigger on a trade to bring Devin Williams to the Bronx.
New York paid a significant price for their new closer but they Williams can solve their bullpen's biggest problem from a season ago. The 30-year-old reliever has struck out 39.5 percent of the hitters he faced since 2022. That is the third highest rate in MLB during that span of time.
In contrast, Luke Weaver struck out 31.1 percent of the hitters he faced in 2024 which was the high water mark of his career. The Yankees are optimistic that Weaver can continue to improve in 2025, but they were not willing to bet on him as their sole option to finish games. It's expected that Weaver will be redeployed in the multi-inning role he thrived in before Holmes' implosion.
Now that strikeouts are solved, the Yankees need to work on a lefty
Cashman and the team's front office still have work to do to build out manager Aaron Boone's bullpen. Jonathan Loaisiga was re-signed earlier in the offseason but it's unclear exactly when he'll return from injury.
Finding a left-hander capable of handling high leverage work will be the team's next priority. Tim Hill could return but a more attractive option for the Yankees might be free agent Tanner Scott. He will command a significant contract on the open market but New York still has money to spend after failing to retain Juan Soto.
It's important to note that this transaction is not a sign of a lack of faith in Weaver. He's still expected to be a key part of the team in 2025. Instead, this is an opportunistic move to strengthen the ability to strike hitters out in one of baseball's smallest home ballparks. Williams' best strength is the ability to prevent hitters from putting the ball in play and that works perfectly in Yankee Stadium.