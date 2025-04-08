The Yankees missed out on Vlad Jr., and their backup plan is inevitable

It is official! After all the unnecessary drama surrounding an arbitrary extension deadline, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has signed a 14-year, $500 million extension that will keep him in a Blue Jays’ jersey lucratively for the rest of his career.

With Guerrero staying in Toronto, the thrill of what was going to be the blockbuster chase of the offseason has been zapped before it could begin. To the utter disappointment of Mets and Red Sox fans alike, the coming winter’s market has been deprived of the one colossal game-changer that could have placed either team on top of their respective leagues.

However, this is one wallow of despair Yankees’ fans are yet to have a reason to fall in. Paul Goldschmidt, who is serving admirably as the Yank’s first baseman so far this year, is signed to a one-year deal. This was, above all else, a signal of intent to join the pursuit of the daunting Blue Jays’ slugger. But behind the scenes, talk of another star first baseman was sweeping through the club’s front office. Now, plan B has become plan A – if it was ever truly plan B.

Introducing Yankees’ top 2025-2026 free agent target, Munetaka Murakami

Last offseason, Yankees’ radio host Michael Kay indicated the Yankees have a clear interest in Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami, who will be coming to the MLB next season. And why wouldn’t they?

Murakami has built himself nothing short of a legend in Japan. In 2022, Murakami became the youngest NPB player to hit for the triple crown. He hit .318/.458/.711/1.168 with 134 RBIs and 56 home runs through 487 at-bats. His 56 home runs that season stand as the NPB’s single-season record. Two years later, would become the youngest to hit 200 home runs.

Last night's hero goes UPPER DECK to tie the game! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/ZHhCjgK94l — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2023

In 2024, Murakami found himself mired in a prolonged slump, but his staggering walk rate resulted in an impressive on-base percentage of .379 despite his .244 batting average. These stats were accompanied by a satisfactory home run total of 33. His left-handed bat in Yankee Stadium would likely help his power numbers grow to some extent.

While his accolades are certainly a reason for any team to be intrigued, what makes anyone think Murakami will be interested in playing for the Yankees? For this, we turn to Dodgers’ insider Doug McKain who had this to say on the Dodgers’ Dugout Live podcast before spring training began:

"I was talking to some Japanese NPB insiders, and they told me that he definitely would prefer to play on the West Coast, but it's going to be West Coast teams versus one team on the East Coast: and it's the Yankees."

"He'd prefer to be on the West Coast, but he would definitely be willing to sign with the New York Yankees."

Murakami has played both first and third base for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, but he is thought to be better-suited at first when he arrives in the MLB. Already, this eliminates the Dodgers as Freddie Freeman is signed through 2027 and Shohei Ohtani is signed through 2033. This leaves the Padres, Angels, Mariners and Giants as potential suitors (with the A’s heading to Las Vegas in the next few years).

With this being the case, the Yankees appear to be a clear favorite. And with Guerrero off the market, Murakami seems to be their highest-priority target.