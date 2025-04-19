These 4 Mavericks won’t be part of Dallas’ post-Luka Dončić offseason retool

Roughly 10 months after reaching the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves on the outside looking in on this year's playoff picture. That's a steep fall from grace, to put it mildly.

Of course, the story of Dallas' turbulent 2024-25 campaign starts and ends with general manager Nico Harrison's stunning decision to trade generational talent Luka Dončić. The Mavericks were third in the Western Conference when the Serbian superstar suffered a left calf strain that sidelined him in late December. His next time on court following the injury was in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, then the rest is history.

Harrison must live with his puzzling choice to willingly get out of the Dončić business forever. It's a move that will follow him well beyond his tenure in Dallas and be discussed for years — perhaps decades. Nonetheless, how he and the Mavericks proceed from this point forward can (ideally) go a long way in quieting the outside noise.

Consequently, it's hard to envision these four players factoring into Harrison's first post-Dončić offseason.

4 Mavericks who don't fit into Dallas' post-Luka Dončić offseason plans

Kai Jones

Jones latched onto Dallas' roster in March on a two-way contract after injuries to Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. He made the most of his opportunity, putting up good numbers, albeit in a limited sample size. The 24-year-old averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting an outstanding 83.6 percent from the floor.

A former first-round pick in 2021, talent hasn't been the issue for Jones thus far in his career. Erratic behavior and off-court concerns have derailed him; more specifically, a strange social media outburst when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. Do the Mavs want to commit long-term to a potential liability who could further rile up a fan base already on edge?

With their frontcourt expected to be fully healthy and ready for 2025-26, Dallas doesn't need to wait for the other shoe to drop. Barring Davis, Gafford or Lively facing extended absences that bleed into next season, retaining Jones isn't a priority.

Kessler Edwards

Like Jones, Edwards was called upon on a two-way deal to hold down the fort while the Davis/Gafford/Lively trio were out. However, the versatile young wing exhausted his eligibility on Mar. 25, limiting him to only practice with the Mavericks since.

Despite filling in admirably and carving out a role in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation, Edwards presumably won't return to Dallas. The Mavs have an abundance of forwards, including rising third-year pro Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who figures to be a more prominent factor for them. But the front office must create additional opportunities for the latter, which involves parting ways with the former.

Edwards shot 40.7 percent from downtown across 40 contests with the Mavericks this year. Despite being 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, he also operated as a center for the club, highlighting his adaptability and 3-and-D prowess.

Jaden Hardy

The score-first combo guard has flashed his ability to put the ball in the basket, especially from long distance, plus solid athleticism and ball-handling skills. Yet, between the emergence of Brandon Williams and Max Christie's midseason arrival, Hardy's expendable.

Dallas doesn't control its first-round picks from 2027 through 2030 and is pushing up on the first apron. In other words, they lack assets and the necessary funds to make meaningful upgrades. Hardy, who's on a team-friendly three-year, $18 million pact, gives the Mavericks a worthwhile bargaining chip.

Hardy has shown what he can do with a larger workload. He averaged 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists with .520/.483/.683 shooting splits in 18 games in which he played between 20-29 minutes this season. There should be interest in his services if/when the Mavs make him available.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie's second stint with the Mavericks wasn't as successful as the first, but he ultimately provided some much-needed Dončić (and Kyrie Irving) insurance. Dallas was decimated and on the verge of forfeiting games down the stretch. They needed literally anyone to run their offense, which Dinwiddie did.

As an inefficient veteran combo guard who struggles defensively, Dinwiddie doesn't necessarily fit into Harrison's patented "defense wins championships" philosophy. Moreover, like Hardy, he's dispensable for Dallas now that Williams/Christie are in the picture. With that in mind, the 32-year-old projects to be searching for a new home as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.