When anyone talks about prospects, and especially hitting prospects, discussion often turns to what sorts of tools they have. "Tools" is just short-hand for an aspect of a player's game in an attempt to make describing player skill sets easier. In practice, it has often resulted in a bunch of lazy talent evaluation and over-use of the term "five tool player", but looking at player tools still has a lot of value if done honestly.

We have around a month's worth of games that we can look at now and it is fair to start giving early grades for the best tools in the minor leagues right now. So far, many of the game's top prospects have continued to show out when it comes to tools.

Here are the best tools from the minor leagues in 2025 so far

Before you send your angry emails, no...we do not have an arm tool category here. Ranking a position player's throwing arm does matter a lot, but a lack of easily accessible data makes grading players' arms problematic. On top of that, it gets tricky comparing different positions. A catcher with a great arm just isn't the same as an outfielder with a cannon and so on. Given the uncertainty, we are going to reserve judgment on throwing arms for now.

As for the other tools, some familiar names have been showing off their tools in the minors in 2025. These are not grades based on counting stats, but a combination of existing scouting reports combined with a player's performance this year. Here is what we came up with.

Best Hit Tool - Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks

Lawlar is somehow getting overlooked these days, but he was the sixth overall pick in 2021 and is still a top 10-20 prospect in baseball depending on which rankings you are looking at. Lawlar is one of the few prospects in baseball that could lay claim to the label "five tool player" if everything clicks and so far, his bat is doing it's part. Through 26 games at Triple-A this season, Lawlar boasts a .356/.451/.644 line after injuries shortened his 2024 season. It is probably fair to assume that he won't be in the minor leagues for long.

Honorable Mentions: CJ Kayfus (Guardians), Cooper Kinney (Rays), JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals)

Best Power - Spencer Jones, Yankees

If Nick Kurtz had not been promoted to the big leagues, he would be the easy pick. If you were looking at future power projection, Jac Caglianone would be hard to argue with given how much he mashes baseball. For now, Spencer Jones is the pick. Jones is a flawed player that strikes out way too much, but there is no denying the amount of power this guy has. He leaded the Eastern League in homers with seven and you can fully expect him to stay at or near the top of that leaderboard all season long.

Honorable Mentions: Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Jac Caglianone (Royals), Roman Anthony (Red Sox)

Best Speed - Chandler Simpson, Rays

Okay, we know that he has already been promoted, but the promotion was very recent and it would be a sin to not give the Rays' Chandler Simpson the nod here when it comes to speed. He stole 94 bases in 2023 and then somehow exceeded that mark last season with 104 stolen bags in less games played. Simpson is among the fastest players in professional baseball and importantly makes that speed a focal point of his game. There are some really speedy guys around, but Simpson is the gold standard when it comes to speed being a true tool.

Honorable Mentions: Konnor Griffin (Pirates), Mitch Jebb (Pirates), Esteury Ruiz (Dodgers)

Best Defense - Carson Williams, Rays

Defense is a little bit tricky with available data as evaluating it often is the result of lots of observations as to how players run routes, move laterally, and use their hands which is a lot of information from a ton of leagues. While the start of his season at the plate has been dismal, we feel pretty safe in calling shortstop Carson Williams among the best defenders in minor league baseball. Thanks to natural quickness, soft hands, and a howitzer for an arm, he will compete for Gold Gloves in the big leagues assuming his bat plays enough to get him regular playing time.

Honorable Mentions: Tre' Morgan (Rays), Ethan Salas (Padres), Konnor Griffin (Pirates)