These 4 WNBA players could be moved way before the trade deadline

It's still early in the WNBA season, but there are a handful of teams that look to already be out of contention. And when you're out of contention, what should you do? That's right: try to make some trades to set you up for a better future.

Here are four names to watch in the coming weeks who could be on the move if their current teams are ready to pivot amid disappointing starts.

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Toronto Tempo at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The question here: How soon do the Phoenix Mercury wave the white flag on a season that is very clearly not going their way? Yes, Alyssa Thomas is a perennial MVP candidate with two more seasons on her contract after this one, but if the Mercury are heading for the lottery, this might be the time to deal their star and hit the reset button.

This would likely be an unprecedented move in the modern WNBA. Stars have been traded before — often in deals where the team giving away the star didn't get anything close to equal value — but under the new CBA (and in an expanding league) where having a true superstar is more valuable than ever, Phoenix could get big value from a Thomas deal.

One issue to keep in mind here: Thomas is a very unique player, and trying to fit her into a new roster on the fly could come with a bit of a learning curve. That might motivate teams to approach the Mercury earlier than the deadline to at least check the temperature on a potential move.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connecticut Sun

Apr 29, 2026; Toronto, ON, Canada; Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) battles for position against Toronto Tempo guard Teonni Key (7) during the first half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Sun are playing out one sad, final season in Uncasville before the team's impending move to Houston. The team has been ... well, I'm not sure there's a better word here than "awful." Connecticut is clearly the worst team in the league.

The team has two solid starting bigs in Aaliyah Edwards and Aneesah Morrow, plus Brittney Griner once she returns to the fold. That kind of leaves Olivia Nelson-Ododa in limbo, though, with her minutes dropping from last season.

If you're Connecticut, why hold on to Nelson-Ododa at this point? She's your third-highest-paid player but probably isn't part of your future, and there are plenty of playoff teams out there that could use frontcourt depth. Heck, maybe she can reunite with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd in Dallas?

Jacy Sheldon, Chicago Sky

May 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Jacy Sheldon (0) passes the ball against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

I thought the Chicago Sky gave up too much for Jacy Sheldon. If the team doesn't turn things around by the deadline, maybe it will be time to see if they can recoup some of those losses?

Not that they'll get value equal to the first-round pick they gave up for her, but could a team send a second-rounder their direction? Sheldon's shot has been off so far this season, but she's a very good secondary ball-handler that some contenders could really use.

I'd be especially intrigued to see her in Minnesota. The Lynx have been one of the league's best surprises, starting 6-2 despite Napheesa Collier's absence. The team has a good rotation of guards with Olivia Miles, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, but all three are currently starting. Adding someone who can do a bit of everything off the bench could make Minnesota a true contender.

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

May 27, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward-guard DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts to a call during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The idea of the Mercury trading Thomas sounds farfetched, right? I mean, it's something that the team should certainly consider, but it's also hard to give up on a player that talented. If Phoenix wants to completely hit the reset button, it's the right move, but if the team wants to just make small moves to potentially make the team better in the future, trading Thomas probably won't happen.

But moving DeWanna Bonner? That could very well be in the cards, assuming that Phoenix can find a team willing to take on her deal. Her $500,000 contract should make at least one contender willing to do so, especially since she'll be a free agent after this season and there's no long-term committment.

One of the league's elite scorers earlier in her career, Bonner isn't the same player anymore, but there's bound to be someone out there willing to bet on her bouncing back in a better situation. Phoenix can't get a bounty for her, but a second-round pick? That might be useful enough considering this team needs more depth going forward.