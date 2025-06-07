These 5 offseason decisions will make or break the New York Giants' season

The 2024 season was a disaster for the New York Giants. Finishing with one of the league's worst records at 3-14, the team looked lost on both sides of the ball, crippled by inconsistent quarterback play, injury plagued defense, locker room drama and underwhelming coaching. As the franchise tries to chart a new course in 2025, their offseason decisions will either ignite a turnaround or they will have to start all the way at the bottom of another rebuild yet again.

Here are five key offseason decisions by the Giants that will ultimately define and possibly determine the sucess or failure of their 2025 season.

5. Signing Russell Wilson is risk that could break their season

Perhaps the most high-profile move the Giants made this offseason was signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21 million deal. Once one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, Wilson has seen a steep decline since he last played in Seattle. His two-year stint in Denver was widely criticized and messy, and in 2024, he suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He passed for 2,482 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, a 63.7% completion rate and a passer rating of 95.6 in 11 starts.( 6-5 record). According to PFF, Wilson finished with a grade of 77.5 and a passing grade of 74.9, which is servicable but not elite.

The Giants, desperate for quarterback help after the collapse and disappointment of Daniel Jones and a lost season, may be hoping Wilson offers veteran leadership and short-term competence. Although at 36 years old, Wilson’s diminished mobility and his inability to throw a great deep ball anymore may raise concerns. His presence is not just about performance — it risks stalling the team’s development timeline.

Also, a message was sent when the Giants decided to trade back into the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick from Ole Miss. Dart is viewed as a developmental prospect with upside, but pairing him with an aging veteran on a one-year deal makes you think about what Wilson's place will be for the Giants in 2025.

Is Wilson a placeholder? A mentor? A starter under constant pressure? We all know how rowdy the New York media and fans become if quarterback play is inconsistent. The Giants are banking on one of two outcomes: either Wilson balls this year and mentors Dart, or Dart progresses quickly enough to take over the helm. If both fail, or if the locker room suffers under a quarterback shuffle — this move could set the franchise back once again.

Verdict: Breaks the season

4. Jevon Holland could deliver a major boost to the Secondary

On the flip side, the Giants made a potentially game-changing addition to their defense by signing safety Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45 million contract. At just 25 years old, Holland has already proven himself as one of the NFL’s most versatile and effective safeties. Over the last few seasons, he earned top marks from PFF and built a reputation as a high-IQ, playmaking defender who the Giants look to pair with second-year safety Tyler Nubin.

For a team that needs leadership and production in the secondary, Holland’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time. The Giants ranked 24th in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed per game last season, areas where Holland can make an immediate impact. His elite range, tackling, and coverage ability can address multiple weaknesses at once.

Just as important. Holland is a communicator who can wear the green dot and serve as the brain of the defense, which the Giants needed in their secondary since they let go of Xavier McKinney in 2024 who went on to have a career year with the Green Bay Packers.

If Holland can resemble his performances from 2023 and 2022, Holland could become the new face of the Giants defense.

Verdict: Makes the season

3. Drafting Abdul Carter was a home-run first round pick

With a lot of talk for months about who the Giants would take with their third pick in the 2025 NFL draft, they ended up making a bold and exciting move by selecting edge rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State. One of the most physically dominant edge rushers in the draft, Carter brings a rare explosiveness, a nonstop motor, and the kind of disruptive ability that’ll make offensive coordinators lose sleep.

He joins a pass rush that already includes Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, forming what could become the most fearsome trio in the NFC East. Burns brings finesse and speed, Thibodeaux provides that power and Carter can inject raw chaos. The potential for stunts, blitzes and crazy looks with these three players is endless. Might I also mention, they still have a top 2 defensive tackle in Dexter Lawrence lining up in the A gaps as well.

Even more promising is Carter’s mentality. Known for his work ethic and vocal presence, he’s already turning heads at the Giants rookie camp and OTAs. If he records even 6-8 sacks as a rookie while forcing offenses to adjust and freeing up Burns and Thibodeaux, the possibilities for playmaking across this defense could be crazy.

In a draft class that could shape the next decade, Carter may be the building block this franchise needed.

Verdict: Makes the season

2. Re-Signing Darius Slayton was necessary for the locker room

While not the flashiest move, the decision to bring back wide receiver Darius Slayton on a three-year, $36 million deal was a quietly smart one in my opinion. Many Giants fans won't agree, but I think it was the right thing to do. Slayton has been a steady contributor through multiple quarterback changes and coaching shifts. He’s not a true WR1, but he’s consistent, durable and highly respected in the locker room.

For a young receiving corps that is returning everyone like Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, having a veteran like Slayton will keep this core together and stable. For the Giants, he is your WR2/WR3 and a player that you can have play on the outside but also can move in the slot.

Slayton's presence also signals a commitment to continuity, a rare luxury for a franchise that has seen alot of roster turnover in recent memory. He’s been here since 2019 and has been through the highs and lows of Giants football but has stayed with it no matter what.

His numbers might not wow fans, but his impact behind the scenes could be one of the keys to a more mature and explosive offense in 2025 for the G-Men.

Verdict: Makes the season

1. Keeping Shane Bowen: A defensive gamble that could backfire

One of the more controversial decisions of the Giants offseason was retaining defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. In 2024, Bowen’s defense was a liability, ranking 29th in the NFL, per PFF, and allowing 346.8 yards per game (24th) and 24.4 points per game (21st). Those numbers came despite having a decent amount of talent on the roster until injuries plagued them in the final 3 weeks of the season.

Critics have said that Bowen’s scheme is outdated and inflexible. The defense in 2024 routinely struggled to get off the field in critical situations and on third downs. The Giants defense was ranked 19th in opponent 3rd down conversions. Too often, players looked lost or slow to react — indicators of coaching and preparation flaws.

While the additions of Jevon Holland, Abdul Carter and Paulson Adebo should help the defense, even great can’t overcome bad strategies. In a league driven by creativity and being adapt, Bowen needs to show he can adjust on the fly.

Sticking with Bowen feels like a missed opportunity to reboot this defense but it could turn out to be well good decision if Bowen can create schemes for the great pass rush that is coming into 2025 and a revamped secondary. Time will tell if the Giants made right call on returning Bowen.

Verdict: Breaks the season

The Giants season hinges on leadership and quarterback play.

The Giants offseason was a mixed bag of aggressive gambles but also smart reinforcements. In what appears to be a critical season for head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, they improved their talent pool, especially on defense, and added depth at positions that were needed.

The wild card still remains on who will be the starting quarterback for the Giants in 2025 whether if it will be Wilson or soon-to-be Dart midway through the season, the coaching staff and GM has to prove that this roster is good enough to compete to at least survive another year.

This is a make or break year for the G-Men, and there’s no more room for excuses.