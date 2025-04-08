If we've learned anything about Florida head coach Todd Golden since his tenure in Gainesville began in 2022, he can rebuild the Gators -- quickly.

Florida went from finishing below .500 (16-17) in Year 1 of the Golden era to reaching the national championship two seasons later. He's stepped in and helped Gator Nation forget his predecessor, Mike White, who stunningly left to accept the same position with their arch-rival Georgia Bulldogs.

Part of what has enabled Golden to flourish in Florida is his eye for talent. He's found diamonds in the rough who were under-recruited at the high school level, namely Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon. Moreover, his knack for landing mid-major contributors like Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin via the transfer portal and developing them into stars is remarkable.

Several Gators players won't return to the mix for 2025-26. Some are set to take their talents to the 2025 NBA Draft, while others have concluded their final collegiate campaigns. Regardless, Golden must be prepared to account for the looming departures mentioned below and replenish Florida's roster to remain competitive in a juggernaut SEC.

Walter Clayton Jr. headlines list of Florida Gators who won’t be back next season

Clayton's decision to withdraw from last year's NBA Draft has aged like fine wine. He chose to stay in school to improve his stock and try going pro the following season, which has undeniably paid dividends.

After betting on himself, Clayton had an iconic March Madness run. He became the first player to score 30-plus points in Elite Eight and Final Four wins since Larry Bird accomplished the feat in 1979. While his hot streak came to a screeching halt in the title game against Houston, the consensus First-Team All-American guard has earned some slack.

Before putting up a stinker in Florida's loss to the Cougars, Clayton was the catalyst of their success in the Big Dance. The lights ostensibly got too bright for him, which undeniably stings. But he's a primary reason the Gators were knocking on the door of a championship in the first place. The Iona transfer was also at the forefront of the Gators' first SEC Tournament title in over a decade (2014).

Across two seasons at Florida, Clatyon averaged 18 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game with .442/.379/.875 shooting splits. He earned All-SEC honors twice (Second Team in 2023-24; First Team in 2024-25). With nothing left to prove, the Association awaits him.

Alex Condon, F/C

Like Clayton, Alex Condon is headed for bigger and better things -- the NBA.

The Gators nearly lost Condon to an ankle injury in their Sweet 16 win over Maryland. However, after some time on a stationary bike, he returned and looked no worse for wear. His efforts in the tourney have been a mixed bag, though the All-SEC Third Team big man has established himself as a pro-level prospect.

Condon's coming off a strong sophomore year in which he averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. His shooting efficiency (49.1 percent from the floor; 33.3 percent from three), leaves something to be desired. Yet, the standout forward/center has flashed the traits of an ideal modern-day five, making him a desirable asset.

Alijah Martin, G

Alijah Martin has officially exhausted his college eligibility. Following a four-year stint at FAU under now-Michigan leader Dusty May, he stayed in-state with his commitment to the Gators. Impressively, the fifth-year senior saved the best for last, taking a notable step forward at Florida.

Martin saw upticks as a scorer and distributor while maintaining his efficiency. He set new career-highs in points (14.6) and assists (2.2) per game, adding 4.6 nightly boards and 1.5 steals with .458/.355/.757 shooting splits. The combination of him, Clayton and the final Gator on this list formed a dynamic stable of guards.

Notably, Martin is one of four players who have reached the Final Four with two different programs. He was a key piece of FAU's improbable Cinderella run in 2023 before helping the Gators get to the national championship.

Will Richard, G

Two days before Clayton opted to stick with the Gators for one final ride, Will Richard did the same. Without them, who knows how far Florida would've gotten this season, so they deserve a ton of credit for buying into Golden's vision.

Richard's two-way prowess has been pivotal for the Gators this season. On one end of the floor, he developed into one of Florida's top bucket-getters. Meanwhile, his length has enabled him to disrupt opponents/passing lanes on the opposite side of the court. Replacing him will be no easy feat, but that's how the cookie crumbles.

Setting career-bests in points (13.2), assists (1.8) and steals (1.6) per game, Richard's ability to impact winning in various ways will be missed. He joined Clayton as one of two Gators to earn All-SEC Tournament. And now, the potent backcourt duo will ride off into the sunset together, leaving Florida with a massive void to fill.