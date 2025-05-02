These NHL teams desperately need to win the draft lottery and No. 1 pick the most to save their future

With the Stanley Cup playoffs in full swing, it's time for every non-playoff team to start thinking about their draft strategy. The NHL Draft Lottery is set for Monday, and that's when the first 16 spots in the order will be determined by chance.

The San Jose Sharks will have the best odds to snag the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks, the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers. All four have selected in the top 10 multiple times over the past five seasons with little sign of improvement since then.

This year, the top prospect is slated to be defenseman Matthew Schaefer who plays for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. The 17-year-old isn't necessarily rated as high as previous No. 1 picks like Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini, but he'll be boon a for whichever squad selects him.

These 4 teams desperately need to win the NHL Draft Lottery and pick No. 1 overall

1. San Jose Sharks

Picking first overall in back-to-back seasons is definitely not where a franchise wants to be. However, selecting the two highest-rated players in consecutive drafts should result in a significant turnaround for the Sharks.

There's been no playoff hockey in San Jose since 2019, and on top of that, no season where the club posted a record above .500. If Schaefer can't change the team's fortunes, then it's starting to seem like nothing will.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Similar to San Jose, Chicago has been picking near the top of the draft for several seasons now. The Blackhawks miraculously landed Connor Bedard in 2023, jumping up two spots in the lottery, but have seen little improvement on the ice.

Long gone are the days of dominance with the likes of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith. Since the Blackhawks last lifted the Stanley Cup in 2015, Chicago has missed the playoffs in seven of the last 11 seasons. There needs to be an injection of youth in the Windy City and Schaefer could be just that.

3. Nashville Predators

Nashville has ebbed and flowed over the past few seasons, alternating playoff appearances since 2022 and logging its worst finish to a season in franchise history. The Predators need to nail this draft or risk falling into a cycle of mediocrity for the foreseeable future.

If the team can land the No. 1 pick, it could potentially alter that future by adding Schaefer and letting general manager Barry Trotz explore his options in free agency and the trade market. After selling off several key pieces and fan favorites over the past few seasons, Nashville needs to find a certified star that can reinvigorate the fan base and the locker room.

4. Philadelphia Flyers

After the dismissal of head coach John Tortorella earlier in the year, it seemed like the Flyers had hit rock bottom. Landing the No. 1 overall pick could lift those spirits to new heights and spark the team's bench.

Philadelphia is just one year removed from missing out on the Stanley Cup playoffs in the final game of the regular season. It has a talented and capable roster but the leadership just hasn't been there. Adding Schaefer will provide some fresh legs to the mix and offer the veterans an opportunity to mentor the future of the team.