These wild Bill Belichick-to-UNC rumors just got real
By Austen Bundy
The college football postseason is usually a ripe time for offseason rumors and coaching changes, and this year one bombshell report has gripped fans and pundits alike
Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick... North Carolina Tar Heel? You read that correctly, it's no longer just a wild rumor. Discussions are reportedly advancing and there are a lot more dynasty and legacy implications at play than originally thought.
The Guardian's Ollie Connolly reported Friday that Belichick has stipulated his coming to Chapel Hill would require his son Stephen Belichick — the current defensive coordinator at the University of Washington — being named head coach in waiting.
UNC is open to that supposedly and among Belichick's other demands would be hiring Matt Patricia, Ben McDaniels and a sitting general manager that would handle NIL and recruiting. Essentially, he wants to get the band back together.
Bill Belichick is closer to becoming the next UNC head coach than once thought
Connolly, among other reporters, have determined Belichick's interest in the UNC job is genuine and not an angle to gain leverage for an NFL opening, despite that being his preferred return to the sport.
Belichick has no college football experience as a coach but his father, Steve, was an assistant coach at the U.S. Naval Academy and, according to biographical reports, he first studied football closely under him while at Annapolis.
This story has become so wild its permeated into the current hunt for the College Football Playoff. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave his thoughts (albeit brief) on the story to reporters Friday at his news conference ahead of the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.
"That'd be quite a story," Swinney said. "No other comment on that."
While there may still be some doubts surrounding whether Belichick actually gets what he wants and ultimately signs with the Tar Heels, it's significant to have this big of a name from the pros have any interest in college.
Though that hasn't necessarily worked out too well in the past, just look at Herm Edwards and Arizona State. One would think Belichick is a lot better than Edwards but the college game is a whole different beast that is quickly evolving and will be ever harder to tame.