These 3 Yankees have the most to gain in spring training
The New York Yankees roster is mostly set as players prepare to head to spring training. That doesn't mean a small number of jobs won't be up for grabs. Several Yankees have a big chance to raise their stock with the franchise if they can put up strong numbers in the spring.
Plenty of fans will focus on how manager Aaron Boone's starting infield is going to shake out. Third base seems to be the one vacancy that should dominate storylines before Opening Day. The team would love to see someone come out and seize the job as their own during Spring Training.
Plenty of bullpen arms will also be vying to solidify their roles with the major league club. Devin Williams is going to be the team's closer after coming over from the Brewers in the offseason. Former closer Luke Weaver will be one of his setup guys. Everything else is up for grabs in New York's bullpen.
Yankees fans who want to know who to watch in Spring Training should keep a close eye on the following three players. Each has a unique opportunity in front of him to raise his stock in the eyes of GM Brian Cashman and the higher-ups in the Bronx.
Yankees stock raiser No. 1: Oswaldo Cabrera
If the regular season started today then Oswaldo Cabrera would be a good bet to be Boone's starting third baseman. A solid performance in the spring can help him solidify that role and earn a consistent spot in Boone's everyday lineup for the 2025 season.
In fairness to Cabrera, he probably only needs to fend off veteran DJ LeMahieu to win the internal at the hot corner for the Yankees. Given the fact that LeMahieu was one of the worst regulars in baseball last year, that shouldn't be overly difficult for a player of Cabrera's quality.
It's not as if Cabrera lit the world ablaze with the bat in 2024. His OBP of .296 was a real issue for him at the plate. He only had eight home runs on the campaign so he wasn't making up for his lack of consistency with power. The hope in New York is that consistent at bats at one position will help him increase his offensive production.
A strong performance from Cabrera in the Spring can help him go from super utility player to starting third baseman in 2025. He'll be desperate to show the franchise what he can do with a starting infield spot all to himself.
Yankees stock raiser No. 2: Jake Cousins
Jake Cousins emerged as a valuable member of the Yankees bullpen last year in 37 appearances. He pitched to a nice ERA of 2.37 ERA by striking out 53 batters on the year. If he can show the team he's not a one-year wonder he has a chance ot become Boone's top option to setup Williams in the bullpen.
Cousins gives hitters fit with a sharp slider that has a ton of break. All he needs to do is keep opposing batters honest with the fastball to set up his elite offspeed pitch. That's particularly important for Cousins when he goes up against quality left-handed hitters.
This Spring should all be about consolidation for the 30-year-old right hander. If he replicates what he did last season he'll drastically raise his stock with the organization. An in-season contract extension won't be out of the question for Cousins if he shows the same slider he featured in 2024.
Yankees stock raiser No. 3: Chase Hampton
Chase Hampton is on the outside looking in at the Yankees' major league roster but a strong Spring Training performance could allow him to force his way to the Bronx on Opening Day. He missed most of the 2024 season with a groin issue and a right flexor tendon strain but he seems to be fully healthy now.
Hampton doesn't have the dominant stuff required to be a top-end starter, but his full repertoire of pitches should allow him to eat innings on the back end of New York's rotation if he can stay healthy and receives an opportunity. There's even a chance that Hampton earns a spot with the big league club as a long reliever if he really stands out during the Spring.
The biggest key for Hampton will be to show Yankees brass that he's healthy and ready to go all out to win a big league job. The odds favor him starting the year in AAA but everything can change for him with a dominant outing or two down in Florida.