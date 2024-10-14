This 76ers-Grizzlies trade would screw over the Knicks and scare the Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason couldn't have gone much better. Daryl Morey spent all of last season setting the table for Paul George, then he actually pulled it off. In addition to George, Philadelphia was able to add several quality rotation pieces (Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond) while retaining key contributors from last season's supporting cast (Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, etc.).
After beginning the offseason with more than $60 million in cap space, the Sixers effectively used it all up — then handed max extensions to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, for good measure. Philadelphia finally appears to have some semblance of stability on the roster front. This three-man core of Embiid, George, and Maxey is under contract for at least four years. The supporting cast is bound to shift and grow, but the general structure of this team shouldn't change for a while.
The Sixers are surely confident with the current roster, but Morey is never one to rest on his laurels. If the right opportunity to improve the roster presents itself, it's safe to assume that Morey will pull the trigger. He appears to have full clearance to drive up the luxury tax and build a winner. Equipped with a couple draft picks after the James Harden trade and a few movable salaries, we cannot discount the possibility of a needle-moving midseason trade for the Sixers.
A popular name in the rumor mill these days is Marcus Smart. Of course the Sixers should take interest.
A 76ers-Grizzlies trade to boost Philadelphia's supporting cast with Marcus Smart
Memphis could look for draft compensation to even the scales a bit, but the Sixers are sacrificing legitimate depth to get this trade across the finish line. It should be worth it, though, especially if it keeps Smart away from a division rival.
The New York Knicks have rumored interest in Smart. That pairing would ratchet up the difficultly on the Sixers' path to a championship. Aside from Philadelphia, no team was more productive this summer than the Knicks, trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in addition to extending both Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. Add Smart to Tom Thibodeau's hard-nosed squad and suddenly, the Knicks don't have too many holes worth poking.
Add Smart to the Sixers, and suddenly Philadelphia looks the part of Eastern Conference favorites. He spent most of last season in street clothes due to injury, but Smart is a recent DPOY winner at point guard — a rare feat that drives home just how special Smart's on-ball defense is. He can switch between four or five positions without issue, an uncommon truth when it comes to 6-foot-3 guards. Smart's versatility is unmatched on most teams and especially in Philadelphia. The Sixers have spent years struggling to contain dribble penetration, making Embiid's life much harder on the back end. Smart can lock up ball-handlers, stifling drives and creating turnover opportunities with his activity.
The offense ain't bad either. Smart still isn't the most dependable 3-point shooter, but it's an area where he has grown tremendously. The same can be said for playmaking. Smart was a real point guard by the time Boston traded him, comfortable setting up the offense and manipulating defenses with his handle. He wouldn't need to handle as much in Philadelphia, but Smart can remove some of the table-setting responsibilities from Maxey's shoulders while giving the Sixers another dribble-pass-shoot threat to keep defenses occupied.
Losing Oubre hurts, but Smart's skill set is far better suited to the Sixers' current needs. KJ Martin was at the bottom of the bench last season. Andre Drummond is the dependable backup center Philadelphia has long lacked, but the Sixers need to give something to get something. Rookie Adem Bona or small-ball big man Guerschon Yabusele can hold down the fort behind Embiid.
Memphis, meanwhile, adds plenty of depth — at least two rotation cogs — and potentially a draft pick or two to sweeten the pot. Oubre especially would be useful for a team that has struggled to field a reliable wing rotation in recent years.