This Astros-White Sox trade gives Jose Altuve some much-needed help in the outfield

The Houston Astros had a roller coaster of an offseason this winter. They appeared ready to go all-in, but traded outfielder Kyle Tucker and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency.

Instead, Houston added corner infielders Christian Walker and Isaac Parades. They've also floated the idea of moving second baseman Jose Altuve to the outfield.

With Houston looking Tucker and moving Altuve to the outfield, they could afford to add a superstar to play alongside Altuve out there. The perfect option is sitting in the Windy City as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

This Astros-White Sox trade would give Houston a superstar to play beside Jose Altuve

Luis Robert Jr. slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 36 doubles in the 2023 season. The outfielder took a bit of a step back in 2024, but he battled injuries through the entire season. It would be quite an expensive add for Houston, but it would prove worth it if Robert can revert back to his 2023 level of play.

Dezenzo, 24, slashed .242/.277/.371 in 62 big league at bats last season. The corner infield prospect would fit in well as the White Sox look to rebuild their entire roster from the bottom up. While he's not a budding superstar yet, the righty is still a very solid piece in any team's system.

Brito, 20, was incredible in his first year of professional baseball last season. The righty dominated hitters with a mid-to-high 90s fastball. He also has two distinct breaking balls and a lot of room to grow into his frame. If he can sit at 98 MPH with his fastball, he's going to be very good for a long time.

Alvarez, 17, is one of the newest and youngest members of the Astros organization. He has a lot of talent, but it's yet to be seen how he matches up against players in affiliated baseball. As of now, he projects as a future star, but there's still a lot to learn about the teenage outfielder.

Baez, 21, has some of the best raw power in the entire Astros organization. He put together a solid 2024 season with 21 home runs and 25 doubles in just over 100 minor league games.

The White Sox would land a huge haul of prospects in exchange for their top player. They have been demanding a huge return, and while this isn't the Juan Soto-esque return they were rumored to want, it's still quite a haul to land in a deal.

The Astros would net a star outfielder to replace Tucker and play alongside Altuve in the outfield. Having a solid defender like Robert next to Altuve will make Altuve's job much easier as he transitions to the outfield.