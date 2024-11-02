This Bengals-Lions trade would send a chill down the spines of the rest of the NFC
With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, plenty of players could still be on the move. We’ve already seen big names like Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Josh Uche and Amari Cooper find new homes, so who could be next?
Since losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury in Week 6, the Detroit Lions’ need for a reliable pass rusher has become a glaring issue. The Raiders' Maxx Crosby has been one name commonly tied to Detroit, but at this point it seems clear that Las Vegas has no intention of making him available. Luckily for Dan Campbell and Co., there's another big swing out there: Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.
Trey Hendrickson could be the replacement edge rusher the Lions need
The Bengals may not be eager sellers, having entered this season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. But this is a team known for being conservative around the trade deadline, and at 3-5, it's hard to make the claim that they're a move or two away from threatening the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens. Riding this year out is an option, but if Cincy loses again on Sunday, it could be moved to sell. And if that's the case, the Lions should make a swift play for Hendrickson. The Bengals’ pass-rusher submitted a trade request earlier this year amid contract concerns but ultimately chose to stay. His contract ends after the 2025 season, leaving open the possibility he may seek a move again.
Hendrickson would bring much-needed firepower to Detroit's defensive front. He’s had an impressive season with seven sacks and 36 quarterback pressures so far. Over his career, Hendrickson has totaled 195 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 66.5 sacks, 134 quarterback hits and 12 forced fumbles. His relentless motor is exactly what the Lions need to replace Hutchinson’s presence on the field.
If traded to Detroit, Hendrickson would also reunite with familiar faces; both Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were part of the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff when Hendrickson began his NFL career there from 2017–2020. His energy and familiarity with the staff would make him a seamless addition to the Lions' locker room culture.
Despite their 52-14 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, they struggled to put pressure on the opposing quarterback, getting only one sack (while allowing multiple big plays to Mason Rudolph and Calvin Ridley). Although the Lions have the talent to push into January, adding a player of Hendrickson’s caliber would help solidify their defense for a potential playoff run and elevate their chances of making a serious bid for the Lombardi Trophy.