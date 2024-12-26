This blockbuster Braves-Blue Jays trade would solve Atlanta's shortstop problem for good
The Atlanta Braves have a problem at shortstop, and they haven't done anything to solve it. Quite frankly, they haven't done anything to solve any of their issues this winter.
Atlanta was a fringe postseason team last season and they've only gotten worse this winter. Starting pitcher Max Fried has already bolted for the Bronx and Charlie Morton seems to be leaving Atlanta as well.
The Braves were rumored to be in on shortstop Willy Adames in free agency, but they ultimately came up short as Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants. Possibly the next best option for the Braves to explore is a blockbuster trade for Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
This Braves-Blue Jays trade would send an All-Star shortstop to Atlanta
The Blue Jays have reportedly received quite a bit of trade attention for Bichette despite his down year in 2024. During the 2024 season, Bichette slashed .225/.277/.322 with four home runs in 2024. But this is the same player that posted an OPS+ of 120 or higher in his first five seasons. He still holds quite a bit of talent and trade value.
Elder, 25, was excellent in his first 40 big league starts, but horrendous over his last 10. While he doesn't have the best stuff or highest velocity in the world, he was solid for a year and a half and he's still young. He would be a reclamation project for the Blue Jays who desperately need to add big league starting pitching.
Alvarez slashed .284/.391/.401 in the minor leagues last season before coming to the big leagues and struggling. He would be the Blue Jays replacement infielder in this deal, though Orelvis Martinez will compete for the shortstop of the future job in Toronto.
Dodd relies on command and movement over top end velocity. He hasn't been the best prospect over the last few seasons, but if he puts the pieces together in Toronto, he could end up being a big league arm in a year or two.
All in all, the Braves need to add a talented infielder and Bichette has the potential to be an All-MLB shortstop again. At worst, he's right around what Orlando Arcia has been. At best, he's one of the top shortstops in the game.