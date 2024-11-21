This blockbuster Mets-Cubs trade would give the Mets a Juan Soto plan B
The Chicago Cubs are actively trying to shop their former MVP candidate Cody Bellinger this offseason. Bellinger shocked the baseball world when he opted into his $27.5 million player option, as just about everybody expected him to test free agency.
Now that he's back with the Cubs, they want him and his $27.5 million contract off the books.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has reported the Cubs are actively shopping him, but they're going to struggle finding a trade match because of his large contract.
While breaking down the idea of a Bellinger trade, the contract kept getting in the way. Rosenthal offered two ways to solve his large contract: Either swap Bellinger for another player with a big contract, albeit smaller than Bellinger's, or take a marginal return of prospects. Ultimately, the Cubs will likely choose something in the middle, if at all possible.
A blockbuster Mets-Cubs trade to send $27.5 million former MVP to the Big Apple
For the Cubs to move Bellinger, they would need to take on part of his contract, while also acquiring prospects less valuable than he is. The New York Mets could emerge as a potential suitor, depending on how the Juan Soto negotiations go. New York is anticipated to compete in the Soto sweepstakes, but if they come up short, they need a backup plan.
Here's a trade that could bring that backup plan to life:
The Cubs would be sending Bellinger and cash considerations, about half of his remaining contract, to the Mets in exchange for two top 15 prospects. The Mets get an outfielder for half his contract while the Cubs clear some much needed money off their payroll.
Tidwell, 23, is expected to be big league ready in 2025. He's made 52 professional starts with an ERA of 4.14 in 247.2 career innings. The big righty has a five-pitch mix with a heavy fastball and multiple solid off-speed offerings.
Vargas, 19, is a hit-first infielder that's slashing .273/.412/.374 across three years in affiliated ball. He's never going to be a 30 or 40 home run guy, but his bat to ball skills are incredible, and he's walked more than he's struck out since being signed in 2022.
It's tough to predict Bellinger's value here, to a certain extent. His contract drops his value quite a bit, but if the Mets fail on Soto, they could become very desperate, thus driving his value back up. To compensate for all the unknowns, I met somewhere in the middle.