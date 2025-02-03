This Braves-Padres trade would give Atlanta the ultimate Jack Flaherty pivot
The Atlanta Braves desperately need to add a starting pitcher this winter. Atlanta struggled with pitching depth in 2024 after losing its ace Spencer Strider to a torn ligament in his pitching elbow. Strider is expected to be back in 2025, but Atlanta lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency.
After watching Fried and Morton walk out the door, the Braves likely turned their attention to free agency. Jack Flaherty made a lot of sense as a potential target for Atlanta, but the righty recently signed a deal to return to the Detroit Tigers.
After whiffing on Flaherty, there isn't much left in free agency for the Braves, especially to replace Fried's consistent production. But, luckily for Atlanta, the San Diego Padres are reportedly shopping one of their best starting pitchers, Michael King.
This blockbuster Braves-Padres trade would give Atlanta the starting pitcher it needs
FanSided's Mark Powell recently suggested the Braves could be a potential landing spot for King and it makes a lot of sense. Atlanta could replace Fried with King while signing another veteran to step in for Morton.
Waldrep, 22, dominated in the minor leagues before being quickly elevated to the big leagues in 2024. The righty wasn't ready to be fast tracked to the big leagues, but the Braves had to take a chance on him because of all their injuries. He'll likely be ready to compete at the big-league level at some point in 2025.
Kuehler, 22, has gotten off to a quick start in his minor league career, but he's already battling injuries. The righty should be able to return to the mound near the end of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late last year.
McCabe, 24, has put together quite an up and down minor league career. He has the tools to turn it around and be a true difference maker as he continues to climb the ladder of the minor leagues.
This deal makes sense for both sides. The Padres likely only have King for one more year, two if he opts into his 2026 mutual option. Trading him before he bolts in free agency would be the best idea. The Braves are a team who could use King in 2025 while also having the money to re-sign him whenever he does hit free agency.