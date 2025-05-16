This brutal 4-week stretch could make or break Bears playoff chances

The NFL schedule has finally been released, which means it's time for fans and pundits to take part in the fun but silly exercise of going week by week and trying to figure out what the record of your favorite team will be. So much will change between now and when each game is played, which ultimately renders it impossible to make projections now, but that's never stopped us before, has it?

Of all the teams in the NFL that had a disappointing 2024-25 season, the Chicago Bears are the one whose fans are most excited for this upcoming year. Sweeping changes have been made in the Windy City, beginning with the head coach and permeating the entire roster. Time will tell how effective those changes are, but we can say with confidence that this is a very different Bears team than the one that took the field last year.

The Bears finished last in the NFC North with a 5-12 record. Normally, this means an easier schedule the following year, but because all three of Chicago's divisional rivals were so excellent, there won't be much chance for the Bears to catch their breath, especially after an early bye in Week 5. This is a real gauntlet that's arguably the toughest in the league, and that's even after you factor in matchups with the (presumably) lowly Saints, Giants and Browns.

The season begins with a severe test against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a matchup which we went over in greater detail yesterday. Suffice it to say, Brian Flores' defense is going to be a tough hill to climb in Ben Johnson's first week. It ends with another NFC North clash, this time against Johnson's old team, the Detroit Lions. Both of those games are at Soldier Field, but with those teams finishing last year at 14-3 and 15-2, respectively, no team in the league has a tougher bookend to the campaign than the Bears.

The middle of the schedule could be a nightmare for the Bears

Somehow, Weeks 1 and 18 aren't even the worst part of the schedule. There's a nine-week stretch where the Bears play six games on the road, each of which is against a team that harbors Super Bowl aspirations.

That's a lot to go over, but we covered the four-week stretch in October and November where the Bears have to visit the Commanders, Ravens and Bengals, with only a home respite against the Saints to break it up. Let's instead focus on another four-week period that will occur shortly after. Here's what the Bears will be dealing with:

Date Opponent Location November 16 Vikings Away November 23 Steelers Home November 28 Eagles Away December 7 Packers Away

That's another run of three games in four weeks on the road, against teams that all made the playoffs last year and collectively finished 49-19. It includes playing the defending Super Bowl champs on short rest on Black Friday, then having to travel to Lambeau Field against a Packers team that will be thirsty for revenge after the Bears beat them in Week 18 on a walk-off Cairo Santos field goal.

The Vikings will be breaking in a new quarterback in JJ McCarthy after Sam Darnold left for the Seahawks, but Kevin O'Connell is one of the league's best coaches and will undoubtedly have his team prepared. Having Justin Jefferson and a defense that led the league in turnovers forced doesn't hurt, either.

The Steelers are still up in the air about their quarterback situation. Will Aaron Rodgers grace Mike Tomlin with his presence? We'll see, but no matter who is taking snaps for Pittsburgh, that's a team that always comes to fight each week. The Bears' new and improved offensive line will have its hands full and then some with TJ Watt.

The Eagles won it all in February, and they should be just as good this year. Saquon Barkley nearly signed with the Bears last offseason, and two years ago, the Bears could have drafted Jalen Carter but instead chose Darnell Wright. Now, both players will be eager to show the Bears what they missed out on. If the Bears don't improve their bottom-five rushing defense, Saquon will have a field day. If the new offensive line doesn't live up to expectations, Carter will wreak havoc.

Taking part in the NFL's oldest rivalry is always a highlight of the schedule. Last year proved that, as both matchups between the Bears and Packers came down to a last-second field goal. In the first matchup, the Packers blocked Cairo Santos' kick, extending the downward spiral of the Bears' season. Santos got his revenge in Week 18. After Ben Johnson took a shot at Matt LaFleur in his introductory press conference, be ready for more fireworks this year.

The Bears look much better this year, and they'll need to be to survive this part of the schedule

It's ancient history by now, but the Bears actually got off to a promising start last season. They were 4-2 and right in the thick of the early playoff race when they marched down the field to take a late lead at Washington in Week 8. Other than Santos' field goal months later, that was the last positive memory from the season, as Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels broke Bears fans' hearts when he hit Noah Brown with a Hail Mary as time expired.

That was the first of what would end up being 10 consecutive losses, but if there's a silver lining to the pain Bears fans endured during that stretch, it's that without it, we may not have Ben Johnson and all of the new acquisitions that have us feeling so hopeful now.

This Bears team is better on paper, and should be better equipped to deal with the trials and tribulations that can occur during a long season. This schedule won't help though, and the Bears are going to need more than good vibes in May to survive a run like this when the weather begins to get cold.