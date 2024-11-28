This Bucks-Nets trade could give Giannis the co-star boost he needs
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the major surprises of the 2024-25 season thus far. With a record of 9-10 after defeating the Phoenix Suns, it's clear this Nets team is ahead of schedule and playing like a team that wants to compete, instead of tank like many thought they would.
A significant factor in their success has been the leadership of the new head coach, Jordi Fernandez, and a good mix of solid veterans and young players; most namely Cam Thomas, who has emerged as a standout.
Thomas has been stellar thus far for the Nets this season; however, reports that the Nets are looking to move off several roster members opens the door to a possible trade involving Thomas.
Despite the slow start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are starting to find their groove, playing back to a .500 record. This hot streak is really a testament to how great Giannis Antetokumpo is as a player. However, some very glaring issues still remain on this roster.
Both teams have different goals at the moment. Although the Nets have shown that they can compete with almost any team throughout the league on any given night, they are far from being contenders and might still be better off playing for the lottery.
Meanwhile, the Bucks want to do everything in their power to maximize their roster around Giannis, and Cam Thomas could be the player they are looking for.
Is Cam Thomas the missing ingredient for the Milwaukee Bucks?
In this deal, the Bucks get better on both sides of the basketball by acquiring Cam Thomas and Dorian Finley-Smith. Thomas bolsters their backcourt, adding another elite scorer to pair with Damian Lillard.
Dorian Finney-Smith would help the Bucks improve defensively, an area the team has struggled in mightily this season, by giving the Bucks another big-body wing who can go out and guard multiple positions.
Meanwhile, the Nets added more draft capital, taking the Bucks' first-round pick in 2027. Depending on how things go for the Bucks, that potential could be precious down the road.
They'll also take on Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton's contracts. Portis has been inconsistent this year, but can still provide instant impact and is posting 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Connaughton hasn't played up to his standards in 2024, but he's still a serviceable veteran in his own right.
Both players could benefit the Nets right now, or could be flipped for even more draft picks as the deadline approaches. Either way, Brooklyn adds a pick and some veterans who would provide reliable minutes.