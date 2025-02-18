This Cardinals-Red Sox trade would help Boston send Rafael Devers' biggest defender packing
The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in the middle of a lot of drama over the last week or two. And it all stems from signing superstar Alex Bregman in free agency.
Boston made clear at the start of spring training that it wanted Bregman to at least play some third base, meaning Rafael Devers would have to move from the hot corner to designated hitter. Devers didn't take too kindly to this, and reaffirmed that he thought he was the team's everyday third baseman.
Now, young infielder Triston Casas has decided to put in his two cents on the situation. Casas, coming off an injury-riddled season, said that Devers was his third baseman, Bregman should play second base, and multiple highly touted prospects shouldn't even make the Opening Day roster. Yikes.
After comments like this, the Red Sox front office could take it upon themselves to ship Casas elsewhere. This would let Devers stay on the field, likely slotting in at first base, while helping to defuse a combustible clubhouse.
This Red Sox-Cardinals trade would solve two Boston problems in one move
In return, the Red Sox could look to land a package of two pitchers from the St. Louis Cardinals: closer Ryan Helsley and starter Erick Fedde.
Helsley led the league in saves last season despite playing on a struggling Cardinals team. He's one of the best relievers in baseball and is entering the final year of his contract. St. Louis will likely look to trade him at some point this season, but now seems like a fine time, especially if they can land Casas as a return.
The flamethrower would be the perfect replacement for Kenley Jansen in Boston, and Fedde would join the Red Sox rotation as another veteran starter. Boston is struggling with a few injuries right now and could use some added depth.
Trading Casas has been mentioned all offseason for the Red Sox, but a deal hasn't come to fruition yet. St. Louis, entering a rebuild, is the perfect landing spot for the huge 25-year-old bat. He posted an OPS of nearly .900 in his rookie season.
Fitts, 25, has been a pretty consistent piece in the Red Sox's farm system over the last few years. He flashed excellence in the big leagues last season, but there's no clear path to a spot in the rotation in Boston.
This deal would push both teams in the direction they want to go. The Cardinals would be trading away two expiring pitchers while bringing in an affordable bat to play first base for years to come and a top pitching prospect to add to their loaded system.