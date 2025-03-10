This Cardinals-Yankees trade would help St. Louis take advantage of Gerrit Cole injury

The New York Yankees are in a bind. Already without Giancarlo Stanton and reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for an extended period of time, the team got more bad news on Friday evening when it was revealed that former Cy Young Gerrit Cole would have to undergo diagnostic testing on his right elbow. Jim Bowden of The Athletic also revealed that Tommy John surgery had been recommended for the right-hander.

All of the top free agent pitchers have signed by this point, meaning that the Yankees are going to have to make a trade if they want a new addition to be ready for Opening Day. Perhaps they could give the St. Louis Cardinals a call about right-hander Erick Fedde.

A Cardinals-Yankees trade to send Erick Fedde to the Bronx

Fedde went 9-9 with a 3.30 ERA last season in 31 starts (177.1 innings) with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox, and projects to be a solid mid-rotation option in 2025. The Cardinals are rebuilding, or at least they should be. Meanwhile, the Yankees are trying to get back to the World Series. This hypothetical trade could give both teams what they need.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic noted that this sort of deal likely won't take any of their very top prospects, but that New York would have to give up one of their Top 10 and possibly one of their Top 20 as well. Warren is their No. 5 prospect while Beeter, somebody the Cardinals have had interest in in the past, is their No. 22 prospect. (Beeter himself will start the year on the injured list with a shoulder issue, but it doesn't seem to be as severe as Cole's injury.)

Getting Fedde would allow the Yankees to add a veteran innings-eater to their rotation to get them by until the trade deadline, when they'll be able to acquire a top-level starter (and presumably get Gil back for the stretch run). As for St. Louis, this move would clear a rotation spot for Michael McGreevy and also have Warren available to take a rotation spot if Steven Matz gets hurt or Miles Mikolas struggles.

Beeter has been converted to a reliever, so he could fill a bullpen role when he gets healthy. This could set St. Louis up well for the future while also helping the Yankees fill a need until Gil comes back from his lat injury.

The Yankees are desperate for rotation help, and the Cardinals need to give their young players more opportunities.