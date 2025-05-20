This Cavs trade chip won’t land Giannis like analyst hopes

With the offseason looming, the Cleveland Cavaliers face some significant questions, and one NBA analyst believes the answer is trading Evan Mobley for Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fans are still reeling from their 4-1 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavs played at an elite level during the regular season, earning the No.1 seed and finishing with 64 wins. However, their historic dominance wasn't enough to push them into the conference finals for the first time since LeBron James donned the gold and wine.

During the latest Bill Simmons podcast, Simmons and Ryan Russillo discussed the possibility of the Cavs trading Evan Mobley for Antetokounmpo.

"I think I'm done if I'm Cleveland, too. I think I'm doing it. I think it's a great trade. I guess the question for Cleveland is, do you overreact to what happened in those playoffs? Or do you say, eh! Garland was hurt, and Mobley missed Game 2," Simmons says. "The series got away from us, we’re still really good, we won 64 games. Counter would be you could have a team with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Giannis on it, in a weakened East, and I think you’re immediately the favorites in the East."

Evan Mobley might not even be enough for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the biggest name that could potentially hit the trade market this offseason. All things point towards him requesting a trade after spending the bulk of his career in Milwaukee. Numerous teams could be lining up to trade him; the Cavaliers could emerge as serious contenders.

However, it's hard to imagine a world in which the Bucks take Mobley for the two-time MVP. The Cavaliers would have to part with significant bench depth, and the Bucks may want more value in draft picks for a star of Antetokounmpo caliber.

Mobley has proven himself to be a star. Last season. One where the 23-year-old earned his first All-Star nod and is the current reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He is one of the best young big men in the NBA and has shown flashes of greatness throughout his time in Cleveland.

If a trade does happen, there's no denying that the Bucks could be getting a stud. However, a player like Giannis requires significantly more for a potential trade.

