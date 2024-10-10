This Chiefs-Browns trade would set Patrick Mahomes up for another three-peat
Patrick Mahomes had a clear number one wide receiver coming into the 2024 season with Rashee Rice. Unfortunately, Rice's knee injury is set to keep him out for the rest of the season and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to need to replace him before the trade deadline if they want to have the best chance at a three peat.
The Chiefs could matchup with the Cleveland Browns in a trade that would work for both parties. Browns wide receiver, Amari Cooper, has found himself in trade rumors dating back to the offseason. Cooper was heavily rumored to be in the trade package that the Browns were offering the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk, though nothing ever came of these rumors.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox linked Cooper to the Chiefs in a recent article talking about the Top 10 players that could be available at the trade deadline.
"A strong offer should pry Cooper out of Cleveland since he's set to be a 2025 free agent and probably has no interest in returning to the current mess," writes Knox. "Cooper would be an ideal target for the Chiefs, as he's been a proven No. 1 target at every NFL stop thus far.
Now, with Kansas City's massive hole in the wide receiver room, Cooper could be dealt before his contract expires, securing the Browns some draft capital in the deal.
A Chiefs-Browns trade that sets Kansas City up for their three-peat
The Chiefs could acquire Cooper rather easily. They likely wouldn't have to lose much to acquire him, with my trade proposal even being a bit of an overpay by the Chiefs, honestly. But given Kansas City's draft capital and their desire to make history with a three peat, an over pay isn't out of the picture.
The trade proposal that I've put together would send Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2025 third round pick, 2025 seventh round pick, and a 2026 sixth round pick.
Kansas City would get their WR1 that they could place out there with Juju Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy. They would also still have quite a bit of draft capital left over the next two years. Mahomes would get the additional weapon that he needs to find his groove again and the Chiefs would be in prime position to three peat this season. Kansas City would also be able to extend Cooper heading into the offseason.
The Browns would be dumping an expiring contract and acquiring draft capital that they desperately need after losing multiple years of top picks in the Deshaun Watson trade. Cleveland would be taking advantage of Kansas City's desperation and desire to win, helping them acquire quite a return for an expiring pass catcher.
The Browns don't seem to be in a position to win this season, especially with Watson struggling in the way that he is. Dumping Cooper to a contender would just make sense for them.