This Cubs breakout star could be the bullpen savior Chicago was begging for

Nobody likes a leaky bullpen. There is nothing worse than to see a hard-earned lead your favorite team generated fall to the wayside because the relief corps could not hold up its end up the bargain. They are all failed starting pitchers for a reason: Whether they could not control where their fastball goes, or they could not pitch to soft contact for the life of them, into the bullpen they went in the end.

When I look at one of the better teams in the National League right now, imagine how much better the Chicago Cubs would be if they had the bullpen they deserved. I feel that they are well-managed now with Craig Counsell having found his footing in year two at the helm. While I would argue that the starting rotation has largely overachieved, the team has been buoyed by its big bats throughout.

However, the bullpen needs work. Maybe Jed Hoyer will rectify this issue before the Fourth of July? Until then, Cubs fans should be thanking their lucky stars that right-hander Daniel Palencia has emerged. On the year, Palencia has a blistering 2.04 ERA and a filthy 0.906 WHIP over the course of 17.2 innings. His rise has helped offset Porter Hodge's injury and Ryan Pressly's rapid decline of late.

Palencia may not end up being panacea, but he is providing a major boost to the Cubs' biggest issue.

Daniel Palencia can bridge the gap to finally solving Chicago Cubs bullpen

Look. For as long as the Cubs remain not only just playoff viable, but near the top of the National League standings as a whole, they are going to end up being buyers at the trade deadline. Palencia could be carving out a much larger role for the Cubs in relief, but Hoyer and the Ricketts family owe it to the Cubs faithful to do whatever it takes to sustain this year's winning club. It has been a while now.

While I would venture to guess that this year's lineup will continue to rake throughout, I would be very much inclined to improve the pitching staff as a whole however and whenever I can. The starting rotation has been a pleasant surprise, but to what degree is that sustainable? As far as improving the bullpen is concerned, it could end up being a season-long issue for the club that may never be fixed.

Regardless, the Cubs seem to have found something in Palencia, if at least for this moment in time. Even if he ends up anchoring his part of the team, so what? I would do everything in my power to get pitchers who have a postseason track record, preferably ones on expiring deals that are not pitching for contending teams. The right pieces will manifest themselves for the Cubs before the end of July.

For now, Chicago can celebrate knowing the Cubs have a reliever they can finally trust in Palencia.