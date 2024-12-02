This Dodgers-Cardinals blockbuster would send two All-Stars to Los Angeles
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions. Los Angeles just won their ninth World Series title, while St. Louis looks prepared to engage in a rebuild that it refuses to actually call a rebuild, looking to get cheaper and younger while reprioritizing player development with an eye toward getting back to contention in 2026 and beyond.
That means the Cardinals are keen to trade some established players away, with All-Star closer Ryan Helsley and third baseman Nolan Arenado at the top of the list. Helsley plays a position that won't be very important for a team that doesn't intend on making a World Series run, and his value will never be higher than it is this winter. Arenado, meanwhile, seems to be on the decline, with a hefty contract that will carry him through his age-36 season.
Neither of them figure to be part of the next competitive team in St. Louis, but both could absolutely help a team with its eyes on a repeat and plenty of money to burn. So perhaps the two teams could link up for a potential blockbuster trade that helps the Dodgers go all in again for 2025 and helps St. Louis kick off their long overdue rebuild (sorry, "reset").
A blockbuster trade to land Dodgers star closer, help Cards rebuild
For this trade to work, the Cardinals would have to eat a little bit of Arenado's contract. He's got three years and $74 million left on the deal, and he's simply not that kind of player anymore. But if he and Helsley are packaged together, St. Louis could still get a haul of prospects in exchange that are close to Major League-eady.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Daulton Rushing as the Dodgers' best trade piece this offseason. Rushing began his pro career as a catcher, which St. Louis has a ton of at the moment, but he's increasingly moved to the outfield, so the former Louisville star could fit into their plans in that way.
Rushing is Los Angeles' top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, while Nick Frasso is ranked No. 12 and Austin Gauthier is listed at No. 24. This would be a huge haul going back to St. Louis. Gauthier can add to their outfield supply, the sort of solid, versatile player this team used to churn out with regularity, and Frasso could give them an extra option for their starting rotation.
The Dodgers are always in the market for top talent. Adding Helsley would give them an elite closer who set the Cardinals single-season saves record with 49 in 2024. It also gives them a chance to run it back in 2025 and win another title. In addition to his 49 saves, Helsley posted a 2.04 ERA and earned an All-Star nod and the National League Reliever of the Year award. Los Angeles' bullpen would only get stronger, as they already have Michael Kopech at the back end but could use a replacement for Blake Treinen should the righty leave in free agency.
As for Arenado, the Dodgers could stick him at third base while moving Max Muncy to second base, Gavin Lux to shortstop and one or both of Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman to the outfield. This would eliminate the need to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez, though they could still make a play for him with their financial resources. It's also possible that they could decide to move on from Muncy, sticking Arenado at third with Gavin Lux at second and Betts at short, signing Hernandez to play right field and putting Edman in center.
While the Dodgers would be geared up for another run, the Cardinals would be receiving Major League-ready talent that can help sooner rather than later and even potentially expedite the rebuild process.