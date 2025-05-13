The Miami Dolphins defensive line was bolstered this offseason by drafting massive Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the first round (No. 13 overall). While he went earlier than most mock drafts projected, his talent is undeniable despite being in the shadows of his teammate Mason Graham at Michigan.

Pro Football Focus expects Grant to be an upgrade over last year's starter, Benito Jones, in the nose tackle position. But for Jones, losing his starting position to a rookie Grant is one thing. His roster spot could be in jeopardy thanks to another defensive lineman that the Dolphins drafted: Maryland's Jordan Phillips.

Rookie Jordan Phillips has a chance to unseat veteran Benito Jones

Jordan Phillips was selected in the 5th round (No. 143rd overall). ESPN's Field Yates wrote in his post-draft article on ranking the non-first-round picks, who could make a huge impact. This is what he wrote about Phillips.

"Phillips was a wrestler and weightlifter in high school, and that shows up on his tape. He is one of the most physical run defenders in the rookie class and plays with excellent leverage. Miami landed Kenneth Grant with its first-round pick, but Phillips will also help the Dolphins become much more physical and tougher on the defensive front."

Phillips transferred from Tennessee to Maryland and quickly became their starting nose tackle, recording 29 tackles this past season. While he may not have been a productive player at Maryland, Phillips' youth (he turns 21 in June) and raw talent make him a formidable contender for significant playing time in the NFL.

Benito Jones, on the other hand, brings experience and reliability to the Dolphins' defensive front. He was undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Dolphins. Jones was released before the 2022 season and joined the Detroit Lions. There, he has carved out a role as a dependable nose tackle, starting 15 games in the 2023 season before re-joining the Dolphins for the second time in 2024, and starting 15 games last season.

The Dolphins have bolstered their defensive line by adding both Grant and Phillips. They are set with veteran Zach Siesler and Grant. While Jones' veteran presence will still likely be needed, do not be surprised if Phillips starts to turn heads during OTAs and training camps, which could force the Dolphins to deal Jones elsewhere before or during the season.