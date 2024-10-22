This emergency Buccaneers-Dolphins trade would replace Chris Godwin and Mike Evans
By John Buhler
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' once beautiful season is falling apart before their very eyes. While they are 4-3 on the season, they just got embarrassed vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. More importantly, their two star wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are down for the count for the time being. Evans will return soon, but Godwin may have played his last down in Tampa.
With a critical Week 8 home game on the horizon vs. the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons, a team who won a barn burner in overtime on Thursday Night Football only a few weeks ago, Tampa Bay needs to do something. While on paper trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could move the needle, I don't think the Buccaneers will give up $30 million in assets for him this season.
This is what it might take for the Buccaneers to trade for Hill in a blockbuster deal with the Dolphins.
For so, so, so many reasons, don't make this trade, Tampa Bay. To get anywhere close to what Hill is making in AAV, you would need to mortgage your entire future. You are not the Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams. You are not the Joe Gibbs Washington football franchise from yesteryear. Doing something dumb like this is how you become the New Orleans Saints. Do not ruin your future here!
Trading for Hill would be as foolish as Tua Tagovailoa playing another NFL down, but here we are!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers should not deal for Tyreek Hill at trade deadline
As long as quarterback Baker Mayfield can continue to play with confidence in Liam Coen's offense, the Buccaneers should be able to stay in the playoff mix in the increasingly deep AFC. If they were to lose to Atlanta for a second time, that really puts the Buccaneers behind the eight ball in terms of winning the division. Atlanta pulling off the sweep to get to 4-0 in NFC South play would be ominous.
Regardless, I have a hard time seeing one of the best general managers in football in Jason Licht put his job at risk for a risky trade asset in Hill. While he may be the fastest guy in football, what has he won since leaving Kansas City? The Dolphins have the longest active playoff losing streak dating back to 2000. I don't think Dave Wannstedt's sage wisdom is going to save Mike McDaniel's team.
The biggest thing you have to realize in this exercise is that while trading for Hill would be of the greatest emergency variety, it feels way too punitive when it comes to what Tampa Bay would have to give up to get him. It was not that long ago that Hill reset the wide receiver market in his deal to Miami. Yes, he would be juice to this Buccaneers team offensively, but Hill is not the type worth squeezing.
There are other wide receivers to be had potentially on the market who will not cost as much as Hill.