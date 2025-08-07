This former first-round pick could finally launch her career after signing with the Sparks

Alissa Pili has exemplified exceptionalism in athletics for most of her life. From winning 13 state titles during her high school tenure to being named Pac-12 Player of the Year during her lone season at Utah, Pili has the athletic resume to rival any of the most dominant players in the WNBA. Her extensive list of accolades has not made her transition into the professional ranks easy, but after being waived by the Minnesota Lynx last month and recently being signed to the Los Angeles Sparks, Pili is in prime position to ignite her career.

Pili was drafted as the eight overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Minnesota Lynx. She would spend the majority of her rookie season receiving limited playing time averaging 6.3 minutes per contest. Pili's biggest performance in her rookie campaign would come on May 31, 2024, against the Phoenix Mercury. Pili would score 20 points off the bench adding 4 rebounds and 2 assists, displaying the talent often showcased during her collegiate career.

Starting this season averaging less time on the floor than her rookie year, the Lynx made a decision to waive Pili looking to add pieces that were seen as more valuable. That move would be the best thing that could happen for Pili. The Los Angeles sparks decided to offer her a contract, uniting Pili with her collegiate coach, Lynne Roberts, who she was coached by during her one season for the Utes.

Pilli can bring the Sparks exactly what they're looking for

Pili is exactly what the Sparks need. With Cameron Brink coming back from injury, she provides a boost to the second unit front court for a Sparks team that relies heavily on starters Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens to play a lot of minutes. Pili's ability to crash the glass and stretch the floor by being able to score at every level makes Los Angeles a more dangerous team after this pick-up.

As much as talent plays a contributing factor to an athlete being successful, underrated components are opportunity and fit. Some rosters are loaded with veteran talent where young players aren't afforded the opportunity to display any possible contributions to a team. Other times, the athlete may have an overflow of talent but may not be a fit for the scheme of the current coach. Pili will have opportunity and will be a perfect fit for a familiar face in her fresh start in Los Angeles.