This Georgia 5-star already looks ready to leapfrog the depth chart

The biggest reason why the Georgia Bulldogs have approached dynastic under head coach Kirby Smart is how well they recruit and develop in the trenches. While the Dawgs usually send great players along the offensive line to the NFL Draft, national championships are won on defense. Look no further than the likes of Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Travon Walker all starring for Georgia in recent years.

So who is next? Well, from the early looks of it, it might be promising five-star freshman Elijah Griffin out of Savannah. The No. 3 overall player nationally in the 2025 recruiting class certainly turned heads at spring practice. In and around the time of G-Day, Connor Riley broke down what he was hearing about Griffin for Dawg Nation. The guy seems like he is about to climb up the depth chart.

Georgia center Drew Bobo, son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, raved about Griffin's promise.

“I think Elijah’s a great player. I mean, we started doing some one-on-ones before spring ball even started, and I could tell just by the way he got off the ball that he’s going to be a good player. Then I’ve watched him this spring, and he’s getting better every practice and he’s getting after it. I think he does a really good job, and he’s a good kid.”

Former five-star recruit Jordan Hall spoke highly about what Griffin could be in a Georgia uniform.

“I was not as strong as he was when I first got here. You can tell why he was a top-five recruit in his class, and he still has a lot more work to do, but at the end of the day, he’s going to be a good one. He’s going to be a good one. You can tell he’s a hard worker and good work ethic. Strong as all get out, you know what I’m saying? He’s an ox.”

This comes down to the coaching and development of Smart's staff, in particular defensive line coach Tray Scott. Much has been made about Glenn Schumann being a future college football head coach, but I would keep a close eye on Georgia's secret sauce. I see Scott one day being akin to what Fran Brown is starting to become at Syracuse; it is all about recruiting and connecting with people.

So what would constitute a great freshman season for a player of Griffin's caliber over at Georgia?

Elijah Griffin has the whole world right in front of him playing at Georgia

Admittedly, this is the first year in quite some time I am not going to pick my alma mater of Georgia to win the College Football Playoff. I still have the Dawgs making it, but roster attrition and breaking in a new starting quarterback limits their ceiling to maybe winning a few games in the 12-team playoff format. Regardless, Smart is not done winning national titles while leading his alma mater just yet.

As long as blue-chip prospects the caliber of Griffin decide to stay home, or Commit to the G, that remains nothing but fantastic for the Dawgs. Players come to Georgia knowing they will be developed, play in meaningful college football games and get ready for the NFL. Getting a great degree and making the best friends you will ever have in the best college town is not too shabby either.

Of course, potential has to become production. Many of the most sought-after recruits in my Georgia fandom did not pan out to the degree of even three-stars. For every Keith Marshall, there is a Todd Gurley. For every Trenton Thompson, there is a Jordan Davis. For every Jacob Eason, there is a Stetson Bennett IV. This program wins titles when it lands both Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey.

The allure of what Griffin can do along the defensive line fascinates me; I cannot wait to see him play.