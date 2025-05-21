This Giants star will be the face of Team USA’s flag football team

NFL owners officially approved a plan to allow players to try out for Team USA's Olympic Flag Football team in 2028. The Sumer Games will take place in Los Angeles, California with BMO Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's LAFC and the NWSL's Angel City FC, hosting the debutant event.

There's still a whole three years left until the Games officially open but that hasn't stopped the speculation and conjecture over who Team USA should send to represent the red, white and blue.

Of course, names like Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are naturally being tossed around but there's one young star in the Big Apple that should be developing into his prime by that point.

One New York Giants star Team USA can't be without for the 2028 Olympics

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers mightily impressed in his rookie year last season. Even after missing some time with injury he was still the first Giants receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018 to record at least 1,000 yards in a single campaign (1,204).

At the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Nabers logged two touchdowns during the flag football portions of the competition. If given the opportunity to play more snaps than the obviously limited quantity during the NFL's all-star contest, he'd likely find himself in the endzone more frequently.

While some of the league's top receivers today like Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase would be obvious choices for a Team USA flag football squad, there's a more significant chance that their skills regress in the interim while Nabers should be hitting his peak.

That could also result in Nabers wanting to skip out in order to reduce chance for injury and focus primarily on his NFL career. But that doesn't mean he's not an obvious candidate for WR1 at the Los Angeles Games.