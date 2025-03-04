This Giants-Titans trade would land Cam Ward in New York, Abdul Carter in Tennessee

If any team is able to move up to No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft in a deal with the Tennessee Titans, it might be the New York Giants. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, "Multiple league sources left their meetings with the Giants this week thinking a trade for the No. 1 pick with the Tennessee Titans was likely. In that scenario, they expected it to be for Miami's Cam Ward." So who would Tennessee take?

While they could conceivably take the other quarterback of note in this draft in former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, it is no secret how much the Titans brass likes Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter. Barring injury, he might be the only player in this draft who is not going to bust. I may not trade down in this supposed deal with the Giants, but maybe they like a quarterback in the next class more?

Here is what it might take for the Giants to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick in a deal with the Titans.

The money going both ways is even at a projected $25,453,684 in assets exchanging hands between both parties. For the sake of simplicity, let's substitute in Ward for the No. 1 overall pick and Carter for the No. 3 overall pick. For the Giants to trade up to get Ward, they would have to give up their first-round pick in 2026. New York would also get Tennessee's third-round pick in 2026 to even this all out.

Of the many trade simulations I have done over the years, this might be the simplest I have ever seen.

How New York Giants can trade up to No. 1 in a Tennessee Titans trade

Admittedly, I am not a big fan of Ward. I prefer Sanders as my QB1 in this draft process. I think Sanders is a little more polished of a passer and his NFL prototype is a lot more obvious. I view him as the good kind of Geno Smith, whereas I think Ward could be like what Tony Romo was for the Dallas Cowboys. Either way, if the Giants want to trade up to get Ward, then be my guest, G-Men.

As far as the Titans moving back are concerned, I will believe it when I see it. New general manager Mike Borgonzi would not have left a well-run organization like the Kansas City Chiefs for a poorly-run one like the Titans to not take a quarterback No. 1 overall if he had the opportunity. That being said, there is tremendous value trading back to No. 3 and still being able to draft either Carter or Sanders.

The only reasons I would do this trade if I were Tennessee are as follows: The Titans must comfortable with taking either Carter or Sanders at No. 3 or they believe the Giants will stink again next year and they will trade up for a franchise quarterback next spring, if they even have to... By trading back, you have to assume the risk that either Carter or Sanders could be gone at No. 2.

If the Titans do this right, they could end up with three marquee players in the next two first rounds.