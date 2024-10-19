This Lakers-Hawks trade would finally earn Rob Pelinka a bit of credit
The Los Angeles Lakers basically ran it back after a seventh-place finish and a first-round exit in the Western Conference. Not ideal, especially with LeBron James entering the twilight of his prestigious career.
At a certain point, the Lakers need to make a decision: get serious about winning, or let LeBron and Anthony Davis' final years together go to waste. Rob Pelinka loves to talk a big game, but his actions reek of cheapness. We should probably shift more of the blame to ownership and the weird power structure in the Lakers front office, but Pelinka is the figurehead and thus he shall fall on the sword. We need somebody to criticize and it's easiest to point on the GM whose most memorable accomplishment is trading for Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers stood deathly still in the face of the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, which places harsh penalties on high-spending teams. Rather than seeking a third star, as many fans want, the Lakers kept virtually the entire roster in tact, letting a couple fringe free agents slip away and adding primarily through the draft with Dalton Knecht. A single preseason heater from Knecht should not comfort the Lakers fandom; this team has a lot to prove once the regular season gets underway.
JJ Redick has made a strong first impression, but until the games count, we should temper expectations — aggressively. If Pelinka actually wants to placate the fanbase and transform LA into a bonafide contender, however, this trade with the Atlanta Hawks would do the trick.
Overdue Lakers-Hawks trade would pair Trae Young with LeBron James, Anthony Davis
This trade would also involve one or both of the Lakers' tradable first-round picks (2029 and 2031) going back to the Hawks, who would embark on a thorough rebuild. It's clear the Hawks want to go in that direction, but the initial Dejounte Murray trade, which sent Atlanta's 2025 first-round pick to San Antonio, complicates the matter. The Hawks can tank all they want, but it won't result in a high draft pick. Not this season or next season, thanks to the Spurs.
So, that has been the impetus for keeping Young longer than most folks expected. There was quite a bit of speculation about the Hawks potentially dumping Young instead of Murray this summer, but in the end, Young's contract was too difficult to move. He's the far better player (and severely underrated in league circles), so it's all for the best.
If Rob Pelinka can put enough on the table to convince Atlanta to cut ties with Young, that is an impressive feat. The Lakers won't get away with this for cheap, but Young's talent would meaningfully improve Los Angeles' outlook in the West. JJ Redick has talked about upping their 3-point volume. Young helps. Redick has also discussed lightening the load on LeBron James' shoulders. Young helps there, too.
We have already seen Anthony Davis take on a more central offensive role in limited preseason action. With James on his way out in the next couple years, it's time for LA to recenter its roster around AD. Young supplies an instantly elite pick-and-roll partner for Davis — one of the NBA's best on-ball manipulators, using every manner of gear shift, head fake, and crossover to keep defenses off kilter. Young can set up Davis for easy looks at the rim and bring the most out of Los Angeles' shooters.
The Hawks get two expiring contracts with major trade upside in D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, plus a new backup point guard in Gabe Vincent. Austin Reaves, meanwhile, takes on a central role in Atlanta's rebuild. He's an excellent on-paper fit next to Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, who figure to anchor the next era of Hawks basketball.