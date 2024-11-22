This Lakers-Nets trade would replace D’Angelo Russell and then some
The Los Angeles Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference at 10-5. Despite a couple bad losses, JJ Redick has clearly made a positive impact on the organization. He has more buy-in than Darvin Ham ever did, made clear by how sharp the Lakers' execution is and how glowingly players speak of their new head coach.
It helps that Anthony Davis is having a career season scoring the basketball, while LeBron James continues to do LeBron James things. Los Angeles has the star-power to really compete in a cutthroat West, but there are holes on the roster — none more prominent than former starter-turned-sixth man D'Angelo Russell.
Russell's reputation fluctuates dramatically depending on who you ask. He's not bad in a bench role. In fact, the Lakers have found a lot of success with Russell in the second unit. That said, this feels like the end of the line for Russell, who has participated in two too many postseason flameouts to feel good about his job security in LA.
The Lakers need a scoring punch, but Russell's wayward efficiency and unserious defense are difficult to stomach for long stretches every night. His $18.7 million contract also comes off the books at season's end. The Lakers might as well parlay that into some sort of value before he leaves for nothing.
That brings us to the Brooklyn Nets, a team reportedly willing to trade each and every one of its players. The most interesting name floating around the rumor mill these days is Cam Thomas, who has led the Nets in scoring this season. At just 23 years old, his prolific advantage creation and incredible shot-making could appeal to a Lakers team looking for that extra boost.
This Lakers-Nets trade would plant Cam Thomas in the D'Angelo Russell sixth-man role
The Lakers effectively swap one regular contributor for Cam Thomas and Bojan Bogdanovic, who would both demand consistent minutes in Redick's rotation. Los Angeles did not pick up the third-year club option on Jalen Hood-Schifino's rookie contract, meaning he's gone after the season. Maxwell Lewis, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, hasn't done much at the NBA level. It's a two-for-one swap in LA's favor.
The catch, of course, is that Los Angeles sends one of its few available first-round picks to Brooklyn to grease the wheels on the deal. It may require even more than this, depending on how strongly Thomas is valued by the new coaching staff in Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's age and recent injury history tanks his value, but Thomas is reaching new heights at 23 years old. He has been the Nets' most consistent source of offense all season, so don't expect Sean Marks to cut ties without a significant incentive.
Given the uncertainty hanging over LA's future, that 2029 first-round pick has real upside. LeBron won't be in the league; Davis may or may not still be with the Lakers. Few teams have an easier time fielding star power than the Lakers, but we know how poorly run that organization is. Latching onto a distant first-round pick is good business for the Nets. A risk, perhaps, but without risk — well, you know the saying.
Bogdanovic would end up in a competition for minutes with the likes of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht, providing the Lakers with more shooting in the second unit. Thomas, meanwhile, is a much more advanced self-creator than Russell. He's not quite as established behind the 3-point line, at least not in catch-and-shoot scenarios, but Thomas is converting a career-high 39.2 percent of his 3s on a career-high 7.3 attempts per game. That qualifies as encouraging progress.
He needs to prove that he can fit within a more streamlined team context, but the Lakers are as good a team as any to coax that out of Thomas.