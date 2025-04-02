This Mets-Cardinals trade would boost New York following Sean Manaea setback

The New York Mets needed to add pitching this offseason, but they chose to do so in their own way. Instead of chasing the elite starters on the market, New York added pitchers like Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes while re-signing lefty Sean Manaea.

Manaea hasn't made his debut in 2025 as he recovers from an oblique injury. While recovering from this, he suffered another setback, needed a PRP injection, and will be shut down for another two weeks.

This is a huge blow for the Mets as they look to push for the World Series in 2025 after bringing in Juan Soto and re-signing Pete Alonso this offseason. If they have real hopes to win the NL East, NL Pennant, and World Series, they're going to need to add a starting pitcher to replace Manaea.

This Mets-Cardinals trade gives New York an adequate Sean Manaea replacement

The first name that comes to mind is starting pitcher Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have gotten off to a fast start this season, but they don't have a World Series roster and are very clearly entering a rebuild. Trading Gray to the Mets would make a lot of sense as they look to add younger talent and shed payroll.

Tong, 21, is the Mets' 6th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The righty would be the main return in this deal as he has ace potential written all over him. He has a dominant fastball as well as three off-speed offerings that have all performed well at every stop of the minor leagues.

Reimer, 21, is a bit of a lottery ticket here. He's been in pro ball for a few years now and has showcased very lackluster power numbers including a slugging percentage well under .300 in 25 minor league games last season. Still, he has a few solid tools across the board so he could be worth a shot in this deal that revolves around Tong and dumping Gray's salary.

For the Mets, they add a very consistent starting pitcher to replace Manaea. Even when the lefty returns to the mound, Gray will be a solid piece of New York's World Series push. The Cardinals would dump Gray's salary and add an elite pitching prospect in the deal. Tong has the talent to be up in the big leagues later this season or early next year.