This Mets-White Sox trade could give New York the firepower to topple the Dodgers
By Jacob Mountz
Last season, the New York Mets were two games away from meeting the Yankees in the World Series. In the end, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers who claimed the National League crown and the championship title. Since then, the Dodgers and Mets have engaged in an arms race.
The Dodgers were quick to build one of the most formidable pitching staffs adding Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates while bolstering their lineup and infield defense. The Mets, on the other hand, dumped a fortune at Juan Soto’s doorstep to claim the most-coveted free agent on the market.
But beyond Soto, the Mets don’t have much to brag about. Kodai Senga will be returning which will boost the numbers from their starting rotation. The Mets re-signed Sean Manaea and Jesse Winker in addition to adding Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and AJ Minter. One item still left unresolved is the Pete Alonso free agency. The Polar Bear has been an important piece of the Mets lineup and their postseason successes.
If Juan Soto is going to be the Mets’ triumphant hero that leads them to a World Series victory, he is going to need some help. It took a tandem of Soto and Aaron Judge as well as a solid pitching staff headlined by Gerrit Cole to make it to the World Series. Even then, the Yankees lost. Now, the Dodgers are much stronger.
The Mets are currently looking to add another starter now that Luis Severino is gone and Jose Quintana is likely headed out the door. If they manage to land a quality pitcher, this would certainly help their chances against the juggernaut from Los Angeles, but if they’re going to win, they need to add star power to back Soto. Enter Luis Robert Jr.
Over his career, Robert Jr. has demonstrated an ability to mash home runs, hit for average, steal bases a very high rate and provide Gold Glove defense in center field. Unfortunately, injuries have consistently hampered him, keeping him off the diamond for extensive IL trips. But if he can stay healthy, both his bat and his glove can be transformative to any ball club. He will be under club control through 2027.
Another unfortunate circumstance would be the asking price set by the White Sox. This price has scared off potential suitors such as the Giants and the Reds. But luckily, the Mets have a surplus of top talent that is blocked by players already on the roster. It seems the Mets are perfect trade partners. Who could pull off such a deal?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
The White Sox-Mets trade scenario
(All Mets prospect rankings are not updated from 2024, MLB pipeline rankings are)
Like Robert, Jeff McNeil has also had some trouble with injury. The veteran utility infielder/outfielder had a rough time last season posting a .238 batting average. But after a glance at his home/away splits, these numbers seem as if they’re from two different players. McNeil hit .199 with two home runs at home in Citi Field while posting a much more attractive .279 average with 10 home runs on the road. By the looks of it, McNeil is due for bounce back if he doesn't need to play half of his games in Queens. And if McNeil can find his batting champion form, the White Sox will come away with a victory.
Jett Williams is the Mets No. 2 prospect. He is known for his excellent plate discipline and stellar speed. His on-base percentage in 2023 stood at a staggering .425 over three minor-league levels even though he strikes out at a high rate. His 2024 season however, was marred by injury. But when he is healthy and gets the call, he is projected to be a solid hitter.
Mets No. 3 prospect Drew Gilbert is another young stud on the verge of getting the call. Gilbert has some exceptional talent; hitting for both high averages and power. He also carries plus speed and is projected to be a solid centerfielder. Like with Williams, his numbers last season also suffered due to injury.
Lastly, Mets No. 9 prospect Nolan McLean is the third-highest ranking pitcher in the Mets farm system. A potential two-way prospect, McLean throws a five-pitch mix featuring a fastball, slider, changeup, cutter and curveball. Of his five pitches, he tends to favor his fastball-slider combination, both of which are devastating weapons in his nasty repertoire. This led scouts to believe he would be a bullpen piece rather than a starter, but so far, he has proven he can hold a spot in the rotation. McLean’s fastball averages 95-96 and is a definite plus pitch while his slider (also classified as a sweeper) is described as a “spin monster” consistently topping 3,000 RPMs. His arsenal has the potential to revolutionize the White Sox rotation.