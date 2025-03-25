This New York Giants draft-day trade makes passing on Russell Wilson the right call

The New York Giants may find themselves between a rock and a hard place when it comes to landing a franchise quarterback. With the Tennessee Titans honing in on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, what are the Giants to do if former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders goes to the Cleveland Browns with the following selection at No. 2? The Giants cannot panic.

From there, it is all about watching the draft board. The next quarterback expected to go in the first round would be former Ole Miss Rebels starter Jaxson Dart. He could go as early as the New York Jets picking at No. 7, but probably will not make it out of the first round in all likelihood. To me, the team to watch out for if you are the Giants would be the Pittsburgh Steelers picking at No. 21. Then, you go!

Here is a trade Joe Schoen can make with his former team in the Buffalo Bills to potentially land Dart.

While there could be any number of teams picking in between New York at No. 3 and Buffalo picking at No. 30 who could use a quarterback, you have to let the board unfold first. Assuming Ward and Sanders go No. 1 and No. 2 overall, I would then take the next Lawrence Taylor at No. 3 in Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter without blinking eye. Do not waste your time with Travis Hunter in this spot!

From there, I would look to trade up with any AFC team who does not need a quarterback to get Dart.

How New York Giants could end up with Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart

Again, you can make any number of trades with any number of teams picking ahead of the Bills to conceivably be in a position to draft Dart. My thought in all this is you wait and see what the Steelers decide first before making your move. That leaves you exposed to a potentially awful situation. But guess what? If the Giants stink again, Schoen and Brian Daboll will be gone and you can draft in 2026!

By giving Buffalo your second-round pick this year at No. 34, as well as your second-round pick in 2026, you would be banking on being pretty bad again in two years, without completely compromising their future. Buffalo will probably be a Super Bowl contender again in 2025, so they would have a late first-round pick, as well as the Giants' high second-round pick in 2026 to work with.

Admittedly, this is one of the only ways where the Giants can end up with one of the best prospects in the draft at No. 3 and still land a starting level quarterback in the first round. Trading with Buffalo would help the Giants not lose a precious first-round pick in 2026. It may take more than two second-round picks in back-to-back drafts to make this worth, but this is about getting Dart as a first-rounder.

There are many trades to help the Giants be in position to land Dart, but this one might be preferred.