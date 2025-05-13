This overpaid Atlanta Braves star would be sent packing if fans had any say

The most prominent problem with relievers is their unpredictable inconsistency. As we’ve seen in years past, not even elite relievers are immune from this phenomenon. This year, Devin Williams and Emmanuel Clase have made the headlines for shockingly poor performances after years of dominance. In Atlanta, Braves closer Raisel Iglesias is having struggles of his own.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Raisel Iglesias is losing games for Atlanta

For the past three years, Iglesias — who owns a respectable 2.93 ERA over his 11-year career — has been the Braves' lockdown closer. Now, his very presence on the mound invokes nail-biting worry among Braves' fans. After throwing to 1.95 ERA in 2024, the wheels have seemingly come off for Iglesias. In 15.1 innings this season, Iglesias has given up 10 earned runs (5.87 ERA) on 16 hits and three walks. Over his 16 appearances, he has blown two saves and is responsible for three losses. The longball has been a problem for Iglesias, who has given up six on the year.

The problem behind his pitching woes can be found in his declining pitch quality. His velocity and spin rates have dropped across the board. The timing of his struggles couldn’t come at a worse time for the Braves, who own a 19-21 record entering Monday. For a team holding tightly to postseason hopes but is still struggling to reach .500, a closer as erratic as Iglesias can’t be relied upon.

The Los Angeles Angels signed Iglesias to a 4-year, $58 million deal in 2022 before flipping him to the Braves at the trade deadline. Now in his walk year, Iglesias will likely be in for a pay cut from the $16 million he’s earning this season if this level of performance continues. Regardless of whether the Braves dump him by the trade deadline or let him sail into the open market, we can probably expect this season to be his last in Georgia.