This Packers-49ers trade would finally give Jordan Love a true No. 1 receiver
The Green Bay Packers need to acquire a clear No. 1 wide receiver to unlock things for quarterback Jordan Love in 2025. Ideally, Green Bay can secure a veteran who's already proven his ability to perform at that level for a legitimate Super Bowl contender. That's what makes the news that the San Francisco 49ers might be willing to trade Deebo Samuel so intriguing for decision-makers in Green Bay.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that San Francisco isn't determined to offload Samuel in the offseason but are certainly willing to "explore" the possibility that the versatile wideout has played his last down with the franchise. The 29-year-old saw his target share decrease sharply for the team in 2024. That, plus Brandon Aiyuk's extension and the addition of first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, are why the writing seems to be on the wall that Samuel will head elsewhere this offseason if the right trade offer arrives.
The Packers should see this as a major opportunity. San Francisco cannot command a king's ransom in a trade for Samuel after such a down season. Green Bay has a unique opportunity to acquire a potential star on a bargain. Here's how a potential Samuel deal might look for both sides.
How could the Packers get a Deebo Samuel deal done with the 49ers?
The 49ers would love to get a first in return for their talented wideout, but that's too high of a price for the Packers to pay after a down year from Samuel — especially entering the final year of his contract. A second-round pick would represent a good return for San Francisco and a reasonable gamble for Green Bay.
Samuel could be the perfect chess piece for head coach Matt LaFleur, which makes this pick a price well worth paying. Green Bay has shown the ability to get the ball to their wideouts' hands in a variety of ways. They won't give Samuel as many rushing attempts as he did during his prime with the Niners, but that added versatility could make him even more valuable for the Packers.
The 49ers could benefit from the opportunity to add another young, cost-controlled starter to their roster via a second-round pick. Quarterback Brock Purdy is going to get expensive very soon, which will restrict the team's ability to spend on other positions. In particular, San Francisco could use the extra draft capital to draft a cornerback who can replace Charvarius Ward on the outside if he, as expected, departs via free agency.
In the end, the 49ers need to move Samuel and the Packers need to land a No. 1 wide receiver. This is the sort of deal that can benefit both franchises, which makes it more likely to occur than most transactions that are floated in the offseason. The only thing standing in the way of this trade is the willingness of two NFC title contenders to help strengthen the other.