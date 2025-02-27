This Patriots-Seahawks trade would eliminate New England uncertainty with Tee Higgins

The New England Patriots have long been in need of a star wide receiver, especially right now in order to support their young quarterback Drake Maye.

Many names have been tied to New England in the events of free agency or a trade including Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper.

Cincinnati's Tee Higgins has been the most commonly tied WR to the Patriots. This past offseason, Higgins agreed to sign and play on the franchise tag and could very well be facing that same situation again this offseason. Initial reports seemed to indicate that the Bengals were ready to offer Higgins a generous contract extension and now they say he may just face the franchise tag again.

If Higgins were to leave Cincinnati in free agency, the Patriots have been named as a top destination. However, if Higgins stays in Cincy, the Patriots would have to look elsewhere for a star WR.

DK Metcalf trade to Patriots would give Drake Maye the target he needs

There have been some rumors floating around that the Seattle Seahawks could trade away D.K. Metcalf, and many think he could be a top choice for Mike Vrabel and New England.

The Patriots would likely be forced to give up a second round pick at the least for Metcalf. I could see a player, particularly on the offensive line, also be sent to Seattle. Offensive line does happen to remain their biggest need.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his contract and will have a cap hit of $31.9 million this year, second most on the team. When asked about Metcalf's standing with the team, general manager John Schneider didn't have much to say other than "Where do things stand? I’m not sure. He’s on our team. Yeah, yeah. He’s a big, strong, fast, physical receiver.”

As far as these comments go, it seems like Metcalf will be staying in Seattle for at least the season. However, that doesn't mean his future with the Seahwaks is in question. Remember the confidence the front office and Russell Wilson himself had about his staying in Seattle?