This quiet Dallas Cowboys coaching hire could signal an ideal NFL Draft plan for 2025
By John Buhler
With Brian Schottenheimer's first staff rounding into form, he has made it a point to hire a ton of coaches from college football. This may help Dallas be proficient in absolutely nailing the 2025 NFL Draft, and one player they could want is Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson.
Johnson is one of the few players that all 32 NFL franchises would love to have part of their team. He is explosive with the ball in his hands, constantly making plays for whatever offense he plays in. Of course, his adoptive older brother, Bo Nix, is the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. That is one team I think could potentially move heaven and earth to possibly reach on Johnson in the draft.
That being said, it looks as though Schottenheimer is planning to hire former Oregon wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams to his Dallas staff. Adams will coach the wide receivers in Dallas. Notable college stars such as Johnson, Evan Stewart and Troy Franklin flourished under his tutelage, and the Cowboys just so happen to be in dire need of wide receiver depth beyond CeeDee Lamb as their No. 1.
Once again, other teams will be vying for Johnson, but Dallas is one of the teams that made sense even before the team hired his former position coach.
Since Schottenheimer is an offensive mind, I would not be shocked if Dallas' draft leans that way.
Junior Adams could be key in the Dallas Cowboys drafting Tez Johnson
Not to say that Dallas is surely going to pick Johnson in the second or third round, but I would not be the least bit surprised if two of their first three picks this spring are the former Oregon wideout and Doak Walker winner Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
In a way, Johnson would provide the Cowboys exactly what they need in a No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver role. He's undersized, but he knows how to create separation and is not afraid to make the big-time play when the game calls for it. I do not know if his skill set points into him ever being a No. 1 option in the NFL, but everything else suggest he will play in the NFL for a while. Johnson is incredibly adaptive at his craft.
Overall, I would put Dallas right up there with Denver as the likeliest landing spots for Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft. Then again, all it takes is for another NFL team to fall in love with the guy. Denver felt that way about Nix. Nobody outside of Sean Payton thought he was a first-round pick, but he ended up having one of the best rookie seasons in his draft class, helping Denver end a long playoff drought.
Johnson fits into exactly what Dallas needs at wide receiver, but will he still be available for them?