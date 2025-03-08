This Red Sox-Cardinals trade is the perfect answer to Boston’s bullpen uncertainty

The Boston Red Sox have made quite a few moves to push the team in the right direction this offseason. After falling short of the ultimate goal for the last few years, Boston had finally decided to chase the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

They began the offseason by acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a blockbuster trade. Boston also added pitchers Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman. The addition of Alex Bregman seemed to cap off an incredible offseason that should push Boston to the top of the AL.

But the Red Sox also lost their closer Kenley Jansen in free agency. Liam Hendriks and the aforementioned Chapman have struggled this spring and neither of the two look capable of being a shutdown closer for the Red Sox.

Boston could look to swing a blockbuster trade with the rebuilding St. Louis Cardinals in order to acquire St. Louis' superstar closer.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

This Red Sox-Cardinals trade would give Boston the Kenley Jansen replacement it needs

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is entering the final year of his contract and remains a likely trade piece for St. Louis this season. It's unlikely the Cardinals would be able to afford a contract extension as they look to cut pay roll, so a trade only makes sense.

Rather than throwing a load of prospects for the closer, the Red Sox would send some cash alongside two top 15 prospects to bring Helsley to Fenway Park in this hypothetical trade.

Fitts, 25, was excellent in just over 20 big league innings last season. The righty is quite developed and has shown promise along each stop of professional baseball. If he was traded to the Cardinals, he would have a shot to crack the big-league club out of camp.

Bleis, 21, has struggled over the last two seasons, but his raw tools make him a prospect with a lot of potential. It's hard to give up on the outfielder as he's just 21 years old as well. Adding him to St. Louis' system would be a net-positive for the Cardinals.

This deal works for a few reasons. The Cardinals don't have a need for one of the top relievers in baseball as they look to rebuild, so a pitcher like Helsley is expendable. The righty would be a huge piece of the Red Sox's pursuit of a World Series.