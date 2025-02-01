This Red Sox-Cubs trade would make Boston fans forget about Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have been closely connected to superstar infielder Alex Bregman for the length of the offseason. Bregman could step into the Red Sox's lineup as the everyday third baseman while Rafael Devers slides over to first base, rotating with Triston Casas. Or he could fill the team's hole at second base, leaving Devers at third and Casas at first. Either way, he'd improve the team's defense considerably while giving them the righty bat they desperately covet.
But as things stand, Boston isn't seen as a top landing spot for Bregman anymore. In fact, it's viewed as a bit unlikely for the team to sign the star as the Houston Astros have re-emerged as the favorites in his free agency sweepstakes.
With that in mind, the Red Sox could dip into their deep farm system to swing a blockbuster trade for a different slugger.
A Red Sox-Cubs trade that gives Boston a slugger not named Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been rumored to be a trade piece for the Cubs all offseason. He's set to earn $19 million in 2025 and $19 million in 2026; that kind of money is certainly not something the Cubs want to pay, especially given their outfield depth, so they could ship him to the Red Sox for a package of prospects.
Suzuki would be a huge addition for the Red Sox, though they don't desperately need outfielders. Adding a slugger like the righty would be a much-needed addition of power in Boston's lineup: Last year, Suzuki slashed .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs and 27 doubles. He could rotate from the outfield to the designated hitter role with the Red Sox.
Garcia, 22, slashed an impressive .286/.356/.536 in 107 Minor League games last season. He began the year in Low-A but only spent 24 games at that level, dominating High-A shortly thereafter and earning himself a promotion to Double-A. He ended the season by slashing .263/.320/.386 in 30 games at the Double-A level. The 22-year-old will likely begin the season at Triple-A, but a promotion to the big leagues should be expected for Garcia in 2025.
Zanetello, 19, is a Red Sox prospects that hasn't quite found his footing in professional baseball yet. He's slashing .157/.284/.274 in 91 career professional games, but he still has the tools and time to turn it around.
This is the kind of deal that would benefit both sides. The Red Sox have a plethora of shortstop and outfield prospects ranked ahead of the two guys being shipped off in this hypothetical deal. The Cubs would land a package of prospects while getting off Suzuki's contract. It's a win-win for both sides.