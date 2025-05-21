This Red Sox rookie is carrying way too much right now

The Boston Red Sox are putting a whole lot of pressure on their rookie, Kristian Campbell. Since making his MLB debut on Opening Day, he’s had to acclimate to playing in the majors both as a hitter and second baseman. Then the Red Sox utilized him in the outfield. Now they’re looking to move him to first base.

In a matter of a month, Campbell has faced more pressure than probably any player this season. While yes, he does get a grace period because the season is about eight weeks old and he’s still in his first MLB season. But it doesn’t mean this is the best thing for him.

The Red Sox lost Triston Casas to a season-ending knee injury and have been debating what to do with the first base vacancy. It seems they are turning to the least experienced player to solve all their problems. That’s certainly a smart move – cue the sarcasm.

Red Sox are asking too much of Kristian Campbell too soon

The Red Sox are showing everyone how not to take care of your future star and franchise cornerstone. Right now, the Red Sox should be focused on finding ways to build up Campbell’s confidence, not shatter it.

Moving him to presumably a third position in his first season in MLB isn’t going to do anything but not let him get comfortable with the pace of MLB. Had he been called up to the Red Sox a few seasons prior, that’s one thing.

But in his first year, the Red Sox asking him to do everything they are is just setting him up to fail. He may not fail right away, but it certainly won’t help him develop.

Maybe he ends up being a solid first baseman and carves out a nice career in his new position. Maybe he never gets any stability and becomes the organization’s latest what if. Either way, why take that risk if you’re the Red Sox. Especially when they’d rather sign Alex Bregman to third base when they already had Rafael Devers, than get depth at first.

Hindsight is obviously 20-20, but the pressure they’re putting on Campbell for a problem they could have avoided isn’t fair. It could end up costing him a much more successful career. Instead of focusing on hitting or improving as a middle infielder, he has to use his practice time to learn a new position and possibly be moved to the outfield in any given game.

Campbell deserves better. Hopefully the Red Sox drastic and reactive approach to solve their first base problem doesn’t end up ruining one of their best prospects.