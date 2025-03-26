This Reds-White Sox trade would give more than just Luis Robert Jr. a fresh start

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly trying to trade their star outfielder Luis Robert Jr., but they're asking for a huge haul in return for him.

Robert struggled in 2024 as he slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and 19 doubles in an injury-riddled season. Before that, the star outfielder slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 36 doubles in a dominant 2023 campaign. Following a bad year in Chicago and the team's downward spiral, Robert desperately needs a fresh start.

One team that is continuously connected to Robert is the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds need to add a right-handed hitting outfielder, especially now that Spencer Steer isn't expected to be able to play the field for a chunk of time as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Cincinnati also needs to do whatever it can to put a competitive team on the field while Elly De La Cruz plays in the Queen City.

But Robert isn't the only player who needs a fresh start with a new team.

This Reds-White Sox trade gives Luis Robert Jr. and Noelvi Marte fresh starts

Reds top prospect Noelvi Marte looked to be a very promising piece of Cincinnati's future, but after getting popped for PEDs, he hasn't returned to his former playing level. He could be the centerpiece of the trade that brings Robert to Cincinnati.

With Marte as the centerpiece of the deal, he would be complemented by shortstop prospect Tyson Lewis and pitching prospect Adam Serwinowski.

Lewis, 19, was the Reds' second round pick a year ago. He has all the traits to be one of the next top prospects in Cincinnati, but the Reds are loaded in the infield, both right now and for the future. Trading Lewis isn't a move they would want to make, but it's one they could afford to. Serwinowski, 20, has multiple plus offerings. The lefty posted a solid season in nearly 100 innings in the minor leagues last season.

This deal would make sense for both sides. Robert's value is as high as it will ever be right now. The White Sox could land a trio of talented prospects with Marte stepping into the lineup as an everyday player right away. The Reds would land the star outfielder they desperately need without sacrificing anything right now or mortgaging their future.