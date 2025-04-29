This rookie got his wish after begging the Steelers to draft him

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard’s preference for a new NFL home became apparent as he waited for his opportunity on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. In a clip from the upcoming episode of “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL,” Howard was shown pleading for the Pittsburgh Steelers to select him with one of their final picks on Saturday.

“Please pick me, please!” Howard said. “Please pick me, Pittsburgh.”

Whether it was manifestation or coincidence, the 23-year-old quarterback’s wish came true. The Steelers selected Howard with the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Will Howard manifested the @Steelers drafting him:



“Are you ready to be a Steeler?” Howard heard on the other end of his phone call.

“F---ing right, man,” Howard responded excitedly. “Let's go!”

Howard grew up in Downington, Pennsylvania, roughly 30 miles outside of Philadelphia, but he informed Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that his family of Philadelphia Eagles fans were ready to switch their allegiance.

“All Eagles fans, but now they're gonna be some damn Steelers fans in this world,” Howard said.

Will Howard is built for the competition he'll find in Steelers QB room

The Steelers are still awaiting a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who would become the team’s starter if he elects to play another season. For now, Howard joins an underwhelming quarterback room that includes veterans Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

"The Steelers, I feel like, is an organization that I've had a lot of respect for a lot of years, and coming into this process, I was honestly hoping that the Steelers would take me, just because I felt like it was a great situation,” Howard told reporters, per Yahoo! Sports. “I loved everybody in the organization, and I'm so blessed.”

Howard began his collegiate career at Kansas State and battled adversity throughout his four years with the Wildcats. While preparing to become the starter in his final two seasons, Kansas State brought in quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Avery Johnson to compete for the role. With a fifth year of eligibility, Howard transferred to Ohio State, where he served as a catalyst for the Buckeyes’ national championship.

In his final collegiate season, Howard led the Big Ten in passing yards (4,010) and touchdowns (42) while throwing 10 interceptions. He also added 226 rushing yards and seven scores on 105 carries. During Ohio State’s four College Football Playoff games, he threw for 1,150 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 95 yards.

Howard will look to carry that success into the NFL as he returns to his home state to write the next chapter of his playing career.