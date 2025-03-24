This Steelers-49ers trade could prevent Pittsburgh from making Aaron Rodgers mistake

This is a bit of a Hail Mary, but so is Brock Purdy's NFL career. The former Iowa State star has famously gone from Mr. Irrelevant to emerging as the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Now entering year four for him out of the Big 12, San Francisco is coming to grips with the notion that the team will have to pay him far beyond the $1 million plus annually he's been making so far in his career. We are looking at at least $45 million.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are so far in the bargaining stages of grief in their competitive life cycle that it has been pure comedy for the other 31 franchises, and to some extent, their own fanbase as well. There were a lot of Bubby Bristers and Neil O'Donnells in between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger. Purdy may be just like them, but he does seem to be an incredibly mentally tough guy.

To avoid a future failed marriage with Aaron Rodgers, here is how to avoid the New York Jets' castoff.

I was sitting there for a long time to try and figure out the right price point to get Purdy to Pittsburgh. He may have been the last pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he is going to get franchise quarterback money at some point. Anytime you are a quarterback of that level, as well as being on the good side of 30, you should command at least a first-round pick in return for a big trade.

This trade looks very simple, but let's keep it simple for the sake of arguement, stupid. Pittsburgh would need to extend Purdy to a multi-year contract of at least $45 million in average annual value for this to be worthwhile. San Francisco would then use the No. 21 pick from the Steelers, along with their No. 11 pick to potentially trade up to get a quarterback. They could also do what Pittsburgh has been flirting with, signing NorCal native Aaron Rodgers (and maybe pairing him with a QB in the draft like Jaxson Dart).

How Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Pittsburgh only does this if the Steelers firmly believe that Purdy is a franchise guy through and through. While I think he does not get as much credit as he probably deserves, I do feel that Purdy may be propped up by Kyle Shanahan just a bit. Everyone has success in that system, which is why I think Rodgers would then be open to playing for the team who originally passed on him back in 2005.

The two first-round picks the 49ers would have could help San Francisco get its quarterback of the future beyond Rodgers in this extreme hypothetical. Conversely, they could surround him with more talent to go for one last run at a Super Bowl. Besides, by not trading away their first-round pick in 2026, San Francisco can conceivably draft Rodgers' successor then, assuming he is totally washed.

As for Pittsburgh, the Steelers would have a short-term, medium-term and long-term solution at quarterback in Purdy. If he stinks in 2025, then you do not have to extend him. If he is good once again, then you might be able to implement some variation of hometown discount tactics to get him to sign a three- or four-year deal at around $45 million AAV. The Steelers can finally stop the utter chaos under center once and for all.

Unfortunately, I think Pittsburgh will not do this, as Purdy may struggle to fit into the team's culture. But they're running out of good options at this point.