This Tigers panic trade is the worst answer to their Jackson Jobe problem

Although the MLB trade deadline isn't for almost two months, the Detroit Tigers need to think about how they can patch up their starting rotation after starter Jackson Jobe went down with a grade-one flexor strain. Given that there may not be a bunch of top-tier talent available at the deadline, the Tigers need to avoid getting aggressive for former Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Since returning from Tommy John surgery, Alcantara has looked like a shell of his former self, pitching to an abysmal 8.47 ERA in 51.0 innings. The Marlins haven't quite decided to listen to offers yet, but if Alcantara's downward spiral continues, it will be interesting to see if they choose to move on.

If the Marlins look to trade Alcantara, they'll want him at or near the top of his game. Given that he still has two years of team control left, the Marlins may be content to hold on until next season to see if Alcantara can get back on track. There is no value in trading a starter giving up nearly a run an inning, and the return in prospect capital for Miami will be minimal.

Trading for Sandy Alcantara moves the needle in the wrong direction for Tigers

Likewise, for Detroit, the impact of bringing Alcantara to Detroit may not only be minimal, but it could be detrimental to a team that is currently No. 1 in the American League standings. Alcantara is near the bottom of the league in all advanced stats among qualified starters, and if things don't turn around quickly, it's unlikely either side will be interested in pulling off a deal.

The Tigers still have a fantastic rotation in Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, and Jack Flaherty. They can find an internal option for free that will likely be more productive than what Alcantara currently brings to the table.

For Detroit, it's an ill-advised gamble to roll the dice on Alcantara and hope he bounces back post-trade deadline if he is still struggling. Granted, if you strike gold and he gets back to form magically, it goes down as one of the biggest wins in trade history.

At this point, Alcantara is not worth a top-100 prospect, but more so, you don't want him anywhere near your rotation if you're the Tigers, regardless of how cheap he would be, and that's even if the Marlins decide to cut ties. Either way, neither side should be interested in a deal if nothing changes. For Detroit, he is not the answer.