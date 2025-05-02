This unexpected Cubs-Pirates moment should have MLB hitters panicking

The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3, on Thursday in what continues a season(s)-long trend. Paul Skenes put together a respectable outing on the mound, but Pittsburgh's bullpen blew any chance of victory.

Skenes went five innings against Chicago, allowing three earned runs. Chicago then proceeded to score five runs in four innings against the Pirates bullpen, with all three Pittsburgh relievers — Joey Wentz, Kyle Nicolas and Hunter Stratton — giving up at least one earned run.

This has, unfortunately, been the story of Skenes' career. Whether he's elite or just plain good on any given night, the Pirates always threaten to undermine his performance with an abysmal bullpen and an impotent offense. Chicago happens to lead the NL Central; Pittsburgh is dead last by a considerable margin. It's no coincidence.

And yet, Skenes remains a ray of light in the darkness for so many Pirates fans. He is, really without much debate, the best pitcher in the National League — and maybe MLB overall. He can kiss triple digits with his fastball and there's a ridiculous amount of movement on the 22-year-old's ancillary pitches. It's still early in his career, but he doesn't seem the type of pitcher who gets "figured out."

Better yet, Skenes is ridiculously committed to personal improvement. His work ethic has already reached mythic status, and he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to improving his arsenal. That includes picking up tips from his opponent.

Paul Skenes picked Shota Imanaga's brain ahead of Pirates-Cubs game

Prior to the Cubs-Pirates game on Thursday, Skenes was seen chatting with Chicago All-Star Shota Imanaga in the outfield. Members of the same rookie class and two of the very best pitchers in the NL, there's naturally a lot both can learn from each other. Imanaga appears to be teaching Skenes a specific pitch grip.

Paul Skenes gets some pointers from Shota Imanaga, one season after Skenes says he helped Imanaga no-hit the Pirates 😂 pic.twitter.com/0rGY7MZFuh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 1, 2025

This came a day after Imanaga pitched five scoreless innings against Pittsburgh in a 9-0 shutout victory for the Cubs. Skenes recalled to reporters a conversation from last season, when he taught Imanaga his fastball grip. The longtime NBP ace turned MLB star would later contribute to a combined no-hitter against the Pirates.

"I got to watch what I say around him,” Skenes said of Imanaga the day before their on-field interaction. “He’s trying to get better.”

In this instance, it was Skenes getting the lesson. That has to scare MLB hitters and fans alike. Plenty of pitchers need help sprucing up their stuff and adding to their arsenal, but Skenes is not one of them. He is just fine on his own. We don't need to give him any more pointers on how to send hitters back to the dugout.

Still, unlike Imanaga, Skenes' lesson did not pay off. At least, not immediately: The righty pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit baseball on Thursday, then proceeded to cough up three home runs to the heart of the Cubs lineup in the fifth inning. It was a rare moment of mortality for the Pirates fireballer.

The @Cubs homered 3 times in the 5th inning against Paul Skenes 😳 pic.twitter.com/ktea9efUQE — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2025

Perhaps next time Skenes can better implement whatever split-finger magic Imanaga imparted upon him. For now, Chicago will take another dub and a comfortable margin atop the NL Central.