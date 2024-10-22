This Vikings-Panthers trade would take Sam Darnold to next level with MIN reunion
The Minnesota Vikings finally showed signs of weakness over the weekend with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the most anticipated NFC North showdown of the season. That division is absolutely stacked, but Detroit-Minnesota feels like the primary duel for first place and potentially even a spot in the Super Bowl.
It's only Week 7, so perhaps we should cool our jets, but it's hard not to get amped up when watching a couple juggernauts battle to the death. The Lions squeaked out the 31-29 victory in the final minutes, ending what was a back-and-forth affair between two of the NFL's most potent offenses.
Jared Goff made his MVP case, but credit still belongs to Sam Darnold, who has upended expectations with a miraculous breakout campaign for the Vikings. Before the season, we were all wondering when J.J. McCarthy might take over. Now it's a question of whether or not Minnesota can even afford to keep Darnold around to impede McCarthy's development.
It was not a perfect performance on Sunday afternoon, but Darnold completed 22-of-27 passes and added another touchdown to his growing tally. Kevin O'Connell runs a tight ship and the Vikings' offense is loaded with playmaking firepower, which makes life easier on Darnold.
That said, Minnesota can absolutely justify further investment in this offense. Gone are the days of wondering if this is a postseason team. We are now wondering if Minnesota has enough to win the Super Bowl. That means all the chips are on the table. If the right upgrade becomes available, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office should not hesitate.
Why not start with a reunion?
This Vikings-Panthers trade reunites Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in WR room
The Vikings should dial up the Carolina Panthers, who committed the cardinal sin of making Marcus Mariota look competent on Sunday. Adam Thielen is well past his prime at 34 years old, and he's returning from a hamstring injury, which can be tricky. That said, Minnesota knows as well as anybody how dependable Thielen can be, and the Panthers should be setting up shop ahead of the trade deadline.
Thielen's game has never been too reliant on live-wire athleticism. You need a baseline level of mobility and explosiveness to catch passes in the NFL, but Thielen's sharp route-running and soft hands do a lot of the work. He understands angles and his quarterback's intuition on an elemental level. Before his arrival in Carolina, he was a favorite of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota — an intermediate-range target hog who perfectly balanced the offense opposite Justin Jefferson.
There's no reason to believe that setup wouldn't bode well for Darnold, too. The Vikings have other high-voltage playmakers, such as Jordan Addison and the soon-to-return T.J. Hockenson, but what's the harm in one more? Thielen is a perfect low-stakes safety valve for Darnold, giving the Vikings' gunslinger a dependable set of hands closer to the line of scrimmage.
Coming off the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career in 2023, Thielen still has plenty left in the tank. He achieved that benchmark with Bryce Young throwing the football, folks. Not many wide receivers can produce consistently at age 34, but Thielen has already proven that he can break the mold.
In return, the Panthers restock their draft stores and allow rookie Xavier Legette to continue dominating targets.